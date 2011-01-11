Paul Kengor's Disinformation

If you examine primary source evidence (e.g. Davis's own writings), you will find that he has been severely misrepresented by Dr. Kengor and others, such as AIM's Cliff Kincaid, in their revisionist "opposition research" reports. Davis NEVER advocated socialism, communism, Marxism, or collectivism. There is no evidence that Davis EVER discussed these topics with Obama, or that Obama was even aware of Davis's CPUSA connection. Misrepresenting Davis was collateral damage that enabled critics to more easily smear Barack Obama.

Analysis of Kengor’s “Dupes” suggests that Kengor himself is still "duping" his audience by falsifying evidence against Davis, as identified on National Review Online [1]. Such blatant misrepresentation cannot be condoned by any person of integrity.

Contrary to Davis’s actual 1950 “Frank-ly Speaking” column, which has been posted online for years [2], Kengor indicates that Davis SUPPORTED socialism, when in fact Davis REJECTED socialism (i.e., letting “the government own and operate our major industries”). Davis said socialism was a “HORROR”!

Davis said that we didn’t have free enterprise any more. Davis supported small businessmen, which he considered a “casualty” of monopolies. He said they are the BACKBONE of free enterprise.” He said we had to decide to OUST the monopolies, which were driving us down the road to ruin, and restore a competing system of free enterprise. In the ACTUAL ”Free Enterprise or Socialism” column from which Kengor stacks his evidence, Davis wrote:

“As for free enterprise, it doesn’t live here any more. At the same time we have manufactured a national horror of socialism. Meanwhile, the dictatorship of the monopolies is driving us down the road to ruin. And so, with still rising unemployment and a mounting depression, the time draws nearer when we will have to decide to oust the monopolies and restore a competing system of free enterprise, or let the government own and operate our major industries.”

“Backbone of Free Enterprise Broken: In this control by monopoly, the small business­man, the backbone of free enterprise, has been a casualty. He cannot compete against the tremendous financial reserves of the huge monopolies, and thus we find more and more forced into bankruptcy or absorbed by the monopolies. Those small businessmen who supported the Marshall Plan have been unable to get but a pittance of orders, for here it’s the Big Boys Who, through their contacts with official Washington, walk off with the fat contracts.”

Oops! Isn't it clear that Davis supported small businesses? Conversely, it's clear that DOCTOR Kengor has a problem with reading comprehension, or else he is again intentionally misrepresenting empirical evidence. Considered with other Kengor misrepresentation, his intent is clear. In an ironic twist of fate, it appears that Dr. Kengor has been "duping" HIS audience with fraudulent opposition research.

Fortunately, others are also discovering Kengor’s fraudulent research:

[QUOTE]

“That document ordered American comrades (like Davis, who, at that point, lived in Chicago), to go to Hawaii.”

The full text of the document is here [http://hawaiifreepress.com/main/DesktopModules/DnnForge%20-%20NewsArticles/Print.aspx?tabid=56&tabmoduleid=74&articleId=500&moduleId=380&PortalID=0]. It advises the “Hawaiian revolutionary movement” about political slogans and suitable demands.

Would you be shocked to learn that there are NO INSTRUCTIONS ANYWHERE for the readers to move to Hawaii, i.e. Kengor is a barefaced liar?

It begins with a preamble about “The growing discontent of the masses of the population in the Hawaiian Islands…” How, you might wonder, does Kenger distort this into “The document ordered American communists to claim there was a American communists to claim there was a ‘growing discontent of the masses of the population…’”? I guess he lied again. It seems to be a compulsion, even about things that are easily checked with the Google. [END QUOTE] [3]

This blatant misrepresentation is true to form for Dr. Kengor. In his June 2008 column [4], Kengor fraudulently misrepresents the Congressional testimony of Honolulu NAACP board member Edward Berman. Kengor falsely claimed that Berman testified that the NAACP's Roy Wilkins criticized Davis, when Berman's transcript proves that Berman made no such testimony. In reality, the NAACP shut down the Honolulu NAACP due to misconduct of its BOARD members! [5]

In his latest book Dupes, Kengor fraudulently claims "Soon after Frank Marshall Davis appeared in Hawaii, members of the local branch of the NAACP grew weary of him,” historian Paul Kengor writes in Dupes: How America’s Adversaries Have Manipulated Progressives for a Century. “Some NAACP members called him ‘Comrade Davis’ and were irritated at how he ‘sneaked’ into their meetings ‘with the avowed purpose of converting it into a front for the Stalinist line.’” [6] This comment also grossly misrepresents Berman's testimony [5].

I encourage everyone to compare the original source material with Kengor’s misrepresentation of that same source in each case. Proof of misrepresentation is irrefutable. His extensive use of footnotes may just be protective coloring that cannot withstand rigorous scrutiny. When there is a pattern of misrepresentation, then simple statistical analysis should reveal the probability of random occurrence versus intelligent design.

In a nutshell, here are four significant misrepresentations, all concerning Frank Marshall Davis:

1. Dr. Kengor wrote "I promise you that I’m not misrepresenting that one bit," but analysis of Kengor’s “Dupes” suggests that Kengor is still falsifying evidence against Davis. Contrary to Davis’s actual 1950 “Frank-ly Speaking” column, which has been posted online for years [2], Kengor indicates that Davis SUPPORTED socialism, when in fact this column indicates that Davis REJECTED socialism (i.e., letting “the government own and operate our major industries”). Davis said socialism was a “HORROR”!

3. In his June 2008 column [4], Kengor fraudulently misrepresents the Congressional testimony of Honolulu NAACP board member Edward Berman. Kengor falsely claimed that Berman testified that the NAACP's Roy Wilkins criticized Davis, when Berman's transcript [5] proves that Berman made no such testimony. In reality, the NAACP shut down the Honolulu NAACP due to misconduct of its BOARD members!

4. In his latest book Dupes, Kengor fraudulently claims "Soon after Frank Marshall Davis appeared in Hawaii, members of the local branch of the NAACP grew weary of him,” “Some NAACP members called him ‘Comrade Davis’ and were irritated at how he ‘sneaked’ into their meetings ‘with the avowed purpose of converting it into a front for the Stalinist line.’” [6]. This comment also grossly misrepresents Berman's testimony (5).

University of Kansas Professor Edgar Tidwell [9], whom AIM's Cliff Kincaid cites as "an expert on the life and writings of Davis" [10], dismisses misrepresentation of Davis's influence in one simple paragraph:

"Although my research indicates that Davis joined the CPUSA as a "closet member" during World War II, there is no evidence that he was a Stalinist, or even a Party member before WWII. Further, to those attempting to make the specious stand for the concrete, there is no evidence that he instructed Barack Obama in communist ideology. Frank Marshall Davis did NOT believe in overthrowing the USA. He was committed to what the nation professed to be. For him, communism was primarily an intellectual vehicle to achieve a political end-a possible tool for gaining the constitutional freedoms of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for ALL Americans."

According to Professor Tidwell, THESE were the “radical” goals of Frank Marshall Davis:

(1) integration of armed forces

(2) integration of AFL and CIO

(3) fair wages and other benefits for workers

(4) general dismantling of all laws supporting racial segregation

(5) end to laws supporting anti-Semitism

(6) end to atomic warfare

(7) rights for soldiers in combat zones to vote in national elections

(8) support for Fair Employment Practices Act

(9) support for a broad United Nations (not just US and Great Britain

forming a world power union)

(10) end to restrictive covenants in real estate

Most of these have already become mainstream American values. Frank Marshall Davis was not out of line. He was just ahead of this time.

As a fair-minded thinker, you may be interested in this cordial exchange between myself and Max Friedman, Cliff Kincaid's researcher [8]. Only the last few comments pertain to this situation. Please note that Max agreed to follow through with Cliff Kincaid regarding the specific misrepresentation I had identified in June 2009. Not a peep was heard from him since then.

