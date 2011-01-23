FBI File Disinformation

Here is more evidence of a right-wing disinformation campaign against Barack Obama: Cliff Kincaid's claim that the “FBI Admits Destroying File on Barack Obama’s Grandfather, Stanley Armour Dunham”:

(http://www.usasurvival.org/docs/dunham.pdf).

If you actually READ the FBI statement responding to Kincaid’s request for Stanley Dunham’s FBI records, it should be immediately apparent that the FBI did NOT admit that it destroyed any file on Obama’s grandfather. This 26 March 2010 FBI letter reads, in part:

“Records which may be responsive to your Freedom of Information-Privacy Acts (FOIPA) request were destroyed on May 01, 1997. Since the material could not be reviewed, it is not known if it was responsive to your request.”

-http://www.usasurvival.org/docs/dunham.pdf

-http://www.wnd.com/index.php?fa=PAGE.view&pageId=139737

Please note that the FBI only advised that “records which MAY be responsive” were destroyed in 1997, but it is NOT KNOWN if they actually apply. From this kernel of truth, Kincaid has once again fabricated evidence against Obama. The FBI letter did not “admit” that it had destroyed his grandfather’s file, nor did it even confirm that it ever had an FBI file on his grandfather. The FBI did NOT know if the 1997 destruction even contained a file on Dunham.

Nevertheless, Cliff Kincaid misrepresented the FBI’s vague response as an ADMISSION that it had destroyed his grandfather’s FBI file. This is the essence of trumped-up evidence: blatant misrepresentation of evidence (the “big lie”). Other disinformation campaigns may depend on viral rumors that are amplified with each embellishment, or carefully designed false implications.

This is just another of Kincaid’s redbaiting campaign, similar to the trumped-up accusations from AIM regarding the 1949 Honolulu NAACP incident (see http://kaleokualoha2878577.newsvine.com/_news/2011/01/09/5801313-1949-honolulu-naacp-incident-19-jan-2011). In reporting that incident, as in reporting this incident, source documents belie Kincaid’s claims.

They each tell a “big lie” regarding public documents, seemingly confident that nobody would have the audacity to research their claims. Just as Kincaid misrepresented the Congressional testimony of rookie Honolulu NAACP board member Edward Berman, so too has Kincaid misrepresented the FBI response to his Freedom of Information Act request. Kincaid’s minions drink their kool-aid eagerly, because Cliff Kincaid is preaching to his own private choir.

For some reason, however, fewer websites have echoed Kincaid’s claims this time. Although there are 89,000 hits for “berman Honolulu naacp davis,” there are only 12,000 hits for “fbi admits dunham file.” It seems the fringe is less receptive to their “Ministry of Truth.”

Perhaps they are learning (albeit belatedly) the difference between professional propagandists (like Cliff Kincaid), and authentic journalists who adhere to the Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics (http://www.spj.org/ethicscode.asp).

"The men the American public admire most extravagantly are the most daring liars; the men they detest most violently are those who try to tell them the truth."

- H. L. Mencken (1880 - 1956)