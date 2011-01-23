Frank Marshall Davis and Jim Crow

Although contemporary criticism of Frank Marshall Davis's CPUSA activity may have merit, it enjoys the advantage of hindsight. It is more reasonable to view the choices made by historical figures by historical standards.

For most people emerging from the Great Depression, economic justice was more important than the perceived perils of collectivism. For African-Americans with the added burden of Jim Crow, when a black male could be lynched for whistling at a white woman, equal opportunity seemed an impossible dream. Even idealists often focus on self-preservation. Although American principles declare "all men are created equal," Jim Crow belied that "self-evident truth." For intelligent people during Jim Crow, as it was during Slavery, official policies were obviously out of line with official principles in some areas.

It is the irrefutable duty of every American to uphold the Constitution of the United States, including the Equal Protection clause of the 14th Amendment. When you are victimized by unequal protection of the laws, official practice has clearly diverged from principle. Victims had two choices: accept victimization or fight victimization. Some actually believed people should “live free or die.”

Within African-American communities, most Booker T. Washington style “accomodationists” accepted victimization with minimal protest, while civil rights activists fought victimization. This alone drew “communist” accusations, as the case of MLK Jr. demonstrates. Because they opposed Jim Crow policies of the United States, they were also subject to “anti-American” accusations.

Dictionary.com defines "anti-American" as "opposed or hostile to the United States of America, its people, its principles, or its policies," which is a rather broad area of disagreement. Because Jim Crow WAS the policy of the United States before the Civil Rights Era, anyone who opposed Jim Crow could have been considered "anti-American," just as anyone who opposed slavery or apartheid could be considered "anti-" around the world. Anyone who loves his country, yet rejects either the principles or policies of his country, could nevertheless be labeled “anti-American.”

Because American policies often conflicted with stated principles, to support one was to oppose the other - an issue that troubled people of conscience since the birth of our country. Thus anyone who supported one or the other could be considered "anti-American." Anyone who supported both was a hypocrite. Civil rights activists who challenged the gap between principle and policy were against American policy, not principle.

(NOTE: Although I strongly oppose communism, many communists sincerely believe that collectivism is the salvation of the world, and can be perfected without coercion. Unlikely. But is communism “unconstitutional”? Does it violate the most basic American statement of principles, The Constitution of the United States of America? Communism certainly violates our economic principles, but are economic principles inviolable? Unlike Jim Crow, even communism does not appear unconstitutional.)

Those who seek to change American policy in alignment with existing principles will often sponsor laws. Those who seek to change our basic principles may seek constitutional amendment. They ALL may be considered "anti-American" under the broad current definition, because they opposed either American principle or policy.

From the perspective of the early 1940's, the broad gap between American democratic principles and reality was obvious to those victimized by Jim Crow. The even wider gap between Marxist principles and Soviet reality was not nearly as obvious. The fatal flaw of socialism (i.e., collective interest was an insufficient motivator for individual initiative) had yet to be revealed. Consequently, as outlined in "The New Red Negro," the CPUSA's draw for African-American idealists, including civil right activists, writers, and intelligentsia, was immense.

As previously posted, a huge proportion of African-American poets (and writers and intellectuals generally) remained engaged with the Communist Left and cultural institutions from at least the early 1930's until at least the early 1950's. With the partial exception of the period from the German invasion of the Soviet Union to the end of the Second World War, the CPUSA placed the issue of race and the fight against Jim Crow near the center of all its work.

Before the end of WWII, the heinous atrocities of Hitler and Stalin were not yet common knowledge in the United States, as both were quite skilled at propaganda. Even before WWII, Stalinism was rejected by CPUSA idealists who nevertheless considered the “communist utopia” to be a worthwhile goal. The predominant image of communism was not the Soviet gulag. Instead, it was the illusory "workers paradise" outlined by communist doctrine.

All people of integrity, of any color, cared about the divergence between principle and policy. They loved their country more for the principle than the practice of democracy herein. They criticized serious economic and political flaws in America, an easy task during the Great Depression.

The CPUSA promised equal rights, and was a natural draw for anyone bitter over the gap between Jim Crow and the presumptive principle that "all men are created equal." For the victims of Jim Crow, the CPUSA promised greater freedom than contemporaneous American policy. The perceived disadvantages of collectivism paled in comparison to freedom from lynching. Unbeknownst to them, the Soviets were also racist.

For writers, as opposed to other intellectuals, the draw was virtually irresistible because only the CPUSA provided institutional support. The Jim Crow era provided some opportunity for other professionals, eventually including even aviators through the Tuskegee Airmen program, but these were usually people who decided to work within the system rather than trying to change the system.

Older educated blacks may have had interest in the status quo, and internalized the accommodation strategy of Booker T. Washington. Younger blacks were usually seeking their pieces of the pie. Most blacks, regardless of education, did not seek to rock the boat through civil rights activism.

Only a special breed of gifted African-American communicators had the will and ability to directly challenge Jim Crow. These activists were often considered “communist” regardless of economic orientation, although only a fraction actually belonged to the CPUSA. According to another broad dictionary.com definition, any leftist may be considered “communist.”

By the standards of any era, fighting injustice is better than accommodating injustice. Activism is the tool by which a person of integrity fights injustice. Frank Marshall Davis fought injustice long before Martin Luther King, Jr., but his fight was no less sincere. Before 1954, activists such as Davis fought Jim Crow laws, while later activists fought de facto practices. Activists of both eras, including Frank Marshall Davis, were labeled “communist” although they rejected collectivist values.

By the broadest definitions, then, Frank Marshall Davis could be described as “anti-American” or “communist,” but more realistic definitions would exclude him from their scope. “Pro-American” would be a more accurate descriptor, because Davis loved America, and especially the promise of what it could be.

Despite joining the CPUSA, empirical evidence shows that Davis did NOT believe in collectivism. He was a “Communist” in name only, just as some people are “Christian” in name only. People often join organizations without internalizing their values, especially when membership has other advantages.

Davis's 26 January 1950 Honolulu Record "Frank-ly Speaking" column ("Free Enterprise or Socialism") proves that he favored free enterprise by small businesses, which he believed were being ruined by monopolies (http://www.hawaii.edu/uhwo/clear/HonoluluRecord1/frankblog1950.html). Davis criticized Stalin, and rejected fascism, the dominance of monopolies, and the “horror of socialism” in writing. Nevertheless, Davis protected the rights of American socialists on principle, just as the ACLU protected the rights of American Nazis on principle. Davis said he would ally with the “Devil himself” to fight racism!

"Truth is generally the best vindication against slander."

- Abraham Lincoln