Glenn Greenwald's column reflects the difference between the ideological bias of the Conservative Disinformation Network (http://kaleokualoha2878577.newsvine.com/_news/2011/01/09/5793761-the-conservative-disinformation-network-19-jan-11), and the nationalism bias of journalists who become shills for incumbent administrations, regardless of ideology. Both types of bias violate the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Code of Ethics (http://www.spj.org/ethicscode.asp).