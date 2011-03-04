Newsvine

Kaleokualoha-2878577

 

About Son of Frank Marshall Davis Articles: 22 Seeds: 7 Comments: 116 Since: Jan 2011

The Nationalism Bias of Journalists

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kaleokualoha-2878577 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSalon.com
Seeded on Thu Mar 3, 2011 10:01 PM
Discuss:

Glenn Greenwald's column reflects the difference between the ideological bias of the Conservative Disinformation Network (http://kaleokualoha2878577.newsvine.com/_news/2011/01/09/5793761-the-conservative-disinformation-network-19-jan-11), and the nationalism bias of journalists who become shills for incumbent administrations, regardless of ideology. Both types of bias violate the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Code of Ethics (http://www.spj.org/ethicscode.asp).

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor