Birtherism's 10 Most Embarrassing Moments | Media Matters for America

Birtherism's 10 Most Embarrassing Moments

Obama should have let the Birthers fester for a while longer. This was the perfect wedge issue to polarize the GOP. Despite the release of the official Hawaii C.O.L.B., and despite statements by Hawaii State officials attesting to its validity, the right-wing fringe continued to reject this evidence based SOLELY on propaganda from the Conservative Disinformation Network (CDN).

This acceptance may be even more remarkable than "Good German" acceptance of Nazi propaganda, because Germans did not have much access to better information. American predisposition to believe CDN propaganda was clearly established after 9/11, and many are just as gullible now as they were then.

Let's see how the CDN spins this inconvenient truth!

