Objective Articles on Frank Marshall Davis

Since 2008, the background of Frank Marshall Davis ("Frank" from Obama's "Dreams From My Father") has been severely misrepresented by propagandists seeking to implicate Barack Obama through guilt-by-association. A disinformation campaign against the Davis-Obama relationship circulated in the right-wing blogosphere, just as a disinformation campaign against Iraq preceded the 2003 invasion.

Contrary to this misrepresentation, numerous sources outline his career with much greater accuracy. They include:

http://www2.hawaii.edu/~aoude/pdf/12Takara.pdf (also posted here)

http://www.encyclopedia.com/topic/Frank_Marshall.aspx#3-1G2:3431300020-full

http://www.blackpast.org/?q=aah/davis-frank-marshall-1905-1987

http://www.answers.com/topic/frank-davis

http://www.aaregistry.org/historic_events/view/frank-davis-was-natural-writer

http://www.kshs.org/kansapedia/frank-marshall-davis/12032

http://www.poets.org/poet.php/prmPID/465

http://www.poetryfoundation.org/bio/frank-marshall-davis

http://findarticles.com/p/articles/mi_m2838/is_2-3_37/ai_110531701/

http://www.washburn.edu/reference/cks/mapping/davis/index.html

http://biography.jrank.org/pages/2342/Davis-Frank-Marshall.html

http://www.lib.k-state.edu/depts/spec/exhibits/pbs/davis-frank.html

http://www.litencyc.com/php/speople.php?rec=true&UID=5045

http://www.eric.ed.gov/ERICWebPortal/search/detailmini.jsp?_nfpb=true&_&ERICExtSearch_SearchValue_0=ED311445&ERICExtSearch_SearchType_0=no&accno=ED311445

http://open.salon.com/blog/robert_kelley/2010/01/07/the_fundamental_transformation_of_america_with_commentary (debunking "The Fundamental Transformation of America" - also posted here)