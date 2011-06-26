Debunking Disinformation: "The Fundamental Transformation of America"

This propaganda email surfaced years ago and is apparently circulating again through the Conservative Disinformation Network. Fortunately, Open Salon blogger Robert Kelley took the time to refute specific allegations, as seeded here.

The first allegation deserves additional scrutiny:

LIE: "When Obama wrote a book and said he was mentored as a youth by Frank, (Frank Marshall Davis) an avowed Communist, people said it didn't matter."

TRUTH: Obama NEVER said he was mentored by Davis. Further, Davis was NOT an "avowed communist." He was a closet member who joined during WWII, and never admitted his membership in public.

ANALYSIS: Although Obama's book indicates "Frank" was a family friend who offered him advice on racial issues, Obama wrote that Davis "fell short" and his views were "incurable." Obama's book proves that Obama did not consider Davis to be a "wise and trusted counselor," which is the standard definition of "mentor." By what creative definition can Davis be considered his "mentor"?

Further, according to "Dreams," Obama visited Davis only twice on his own after visiting with Gramps: once to discuss his grandmother's bus stop incident, and three years later before leaving for college. When could any "communist" training occur?

By exaggerating evidence that Davis advised Obama, yet ignoring evidence from the same source that Obama did NOT Frank to be a wise and trusted advisor, those who spread the urban myth Davis was Obama's "mentor" are as dishonest as ex-D.A. Mike Nifong. The "Nifong Syndrome" is the stacking of evidence by ignoring evidence that does not fit one's agenda.