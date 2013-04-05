Disinformation Regarding Benghazi Attack

INTRODUCTION

"Benghazi-gate" seems to have two main lines of attack. The "blame game" faults the Obama administration for security before the Benghazi attacks, and the "name game" faults the Obama administration for terminology used after the attacks. Both reflect the insidious influence of the Conservative Disinformation Network, led by Fox News.

While the "blame game" reflects legitimate concerns over diplomatic security, the "name game" (e.g., "act of terror" vs. "terrorist attack") is a "tempest in a teapot," a pathetic "grasping at straws."

When Mitt Romney discarded "Benghazi-gate" as a debate issue, this signified that the conservative mainstream was coming to its senses (John McCain's foolishness notwithstanding).

When the Director of National Intelligence spokesman confirmed that the Intelligence Community, and not the Obama administration, was responsible for the CIA's original Benghazi "talking points," this confirmation deflated the "name game" issue.

Despite the unsubstantiated claim of Fox Reporter Griffin, there is no evidence that ANYONE in the chain of command told CIA operatives to "stand down" from assisting the Benghazi consulate staff. Both the White House and the CIA have explicitly denied any such orders.

Many Americans have apparently been misled by anti-Obama propaganda, just like Americans were misled by anti-Iraq propaganda in 2002 (e.g., Curveball's bogus "mobile weapons labs"), and Germans were misled by anti-Semitic propaganda (e.g., the bogus "Protocols of the Elders of Zion") in the 1930's.

Just as most victims of these earlier disinformation campaigns eventually recognized that they had been fooled, so too will most victims of the Benghazi disinformation campaign eventually recognize that THEY had been fooled.

1. ATTACK AND RESPONSE:

1.1 Benghazi Disinformation

There is no evidence that ANY requests for assistance were denied (either through the CIA or any other channel), that armed drones or an AC-130 gunship were available (much less denied), that anyone in the Obama administration watched live video feeds from the drones, that the Ambassador was raped (he was dressed and died of smoke inhalation and had no physical trauma, according to the examining physician athttp://www.nytimes.com/2012/09/15/world/middleeast/ambassadors-body-back-in-us-libya-guards-recount-riot.html?pagewanted=all ), that the annex defenders illuminated mortar positions with lasers (see http://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/david-ignatius-cias-benghazi-timeline-reveals-errors-but-no-evidence-of-conspiracy/2012/11/01/a84c4024-2471-11e2-9313-3c7f59038d93_story_1.html ). or that AFRICOM Commander General Ham was replaced (see http://www.africom.mil/Newsroom/Photo/10606/africom-change-of-command ) for disobeying orders.

These appear to be complete fabrications, similar to the "mobile weapons lab" fabrication from "Curveball" that led to the Iraq Invasion. Such propaganda is par for the course in the Conservative Disinformation Network!

1.2 Review Board Reports:

1.2.1 Accountability Review Board Report:

[QUOTE]

Post and the Department were well aware of the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks but at no time were there ever any specific, credible threats against the mission in Benghazi related to the September 11 anniversary. Ambassador Stevens and Benghazi-based DS agents had taken the anniversary into account and decided to hold all meetings on-compound on September 11.

The Board found that Ambassador Stevens made the decision to travel to Benghazi independently of Washington, per standard practice. Timing for his trip was driven in part by commitments in Tripoli, as well as a staffing gap between principal officers in Benghazi. Plans for the Ambassador's trip provided for minimal close protection security support and were not shared thoroughly with the Embassy's country team, who were not fully aware of planned movements off compound. The Ambassador did not see a direct threat of an attack of this nature and scale on the U.S. Mission in the overall negative trendline of security incidents from spring to summer 2012. His status as the leading U.S. government advocate on Libya policy, and his expertise on Benghazi in particular, caused Washington to give unusual deference to his judgments.

--------

The interagency response was timely and appropriate, but there simply was not enough time for armed U.S. military assets to have made a difference. . . .

--------

The Board found that intelligence provided no immediate, specific tactical warning of the September 11 attacks. Known gaps existed in the intelligence community's understanding of extremist militias in Libya and the potential threat they posed to U.S. interests, although some threats were known to exist."

--------

The Board found that certain senior State Department officials within two bureaus demonstrated a lack of proactive leadership and management ability in their responses to security concerns posed by Special Mission Benghazi, given the deteriorating threat environment and the lack of reliable host government protection. However, the Board did not find reasonable cause to determine that any individual U.S. government employee breached his or her duty.

[END QUOTE - http://www.cfr.org/libya/accountability-review-board-report-unclassified-benghazi-embassy-attack-december-2012/p29691 ]

1.2.2 House Intelligence Committee Report: The recently declassified House Intelligence Committee (controlled by Republicans) report on Benghazi seems to have absolved the Obama administration of any of the imaginary offenses concocted by the Conservative Disinformation Network. There was NO "intelligence failure"! There was NO stand-down order! There were NO illegal arms transfers!

[QUOTE]

On July 31, when all eyes were focused on the Ted Cruz-stoked chaos unfolding in the House chamber over the border bill, the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee did something rather remarkable. It voted to declassify its Benghazi report. After two years of investigation, it found no evidence to buttress any of the conspiracy theories surrounding the Sept. 11, 2012, attack that killed Chris Stevens, the U.S. ambassador to Libya, and three other Americans.

We didn’t get this news from committee chairman Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.). Nope. There was a story in the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday. A press release from Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.), the ranking Democrat on the committee, spelled out the details. The key information is below.

This report shows that there was no intelligence failure surrounding the Benghazi attacks that killed Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other brave Americans. Our investigation found the Intelligence Community warned about an increased threat environment, but did not have specific tactical warning of an attack before it happened, … which is consistent with testimony that the attacks appeared to be opportunistic. It also found that a mixed group of individuals including those associated with Al-Qaeda, Qadafi loyalists and other Libyan militias participated in the attack. Additionally, the report shows there was no “stand down order” given to American personnel attempting to offer assistance that evening, and no American was left behind.

The report also shows that the process used to develop the talking points was flawed, but that the talking points reflected the conflicting intelligence assessments in the days immediately following the crisis. Finally, the report demonstrates that there was no illegal activity or illegal arms sales occurring at U.S. facilities in Benghazi. And there was absolutely no evidence, in documents or testimony, that the Intelligence Community’s assessments were politically motivated in any way.

In short, all of the things that were alleged to have happened didn’t happen. Ruppersberger called the report “a bipartisan, factual, definitive report on what the Intelligence Community did and did not do.” And here’s the kicker: It was “adopted unanimously and sent to the Intelligence Community for a declassification review.” Unanimously, by a committee made up of 12 Republicans and nine Democrats.

[END QUOTE http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/post-partisan/wp/2014/08/04/new-report-wont-stand-down-benghazi-conspiracy-theories/ ]

1.3 Reinforcements:

In addition to reinforcements sent from Tripoli to Benghazi, and reinforcements sent from the CIA annex to the consulate itself, a Quick Reaction Force was deployed from Europe to Sicily, but arrived too late to help with the consulate attack. Remember that the attack on the annex did not start until hours later.

Further, "there were no American forces poised and ready to move immediately into Benghazi when the attack began" (- http://www.armytimes.com/news/2012/10/ap-secdef-panetta-lack-of-info-hampered-benghazi-response-embassy-attack-102512/ ). FYI: "No American forces" means "NO American forces"! "American forces" includes ground, air, and naval forces!

1.3.1 SecDef Panetta Sends Rapid Deployment Force

[QUOTE]

The DOD timeline records that in the first hours following the initial attack, Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta and Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, conferred first with the president, and shortly after with senior officials including Army Gen. Carter F. Ham, who leads U.S. Africa Command. Africom’s area of responsibility includes Libya.

During those meetings, the official said, Panetta verbally ordered two fleet antiterrorism security team, or FAST, platoons to prepare to deploy from their base in Rota, Spain. The secretary also issued verbal prepare-to-deploy orders for a U.S. European Command special operations force then training in Central Europe and a second special operations force based in the United States.

At 6:30 p.m. EDT, according to the timeline, a six-person security team, including two DOD members, left the U.S. Embassy in Tripoli for Benghazi.

The official noted the Pentagon’s National Military Command Center staff, within hours of the attack, began planning support and contingency operations with transportation and special operations experts, as well as with representatives from the four services and Africa, Europe and Central commands. By 8:39 p.m., the official said, the command center had started issuing written orders for the forces the secretary had alerted.

[END QUOTE http://www.defense.gov/News/NewsArticle.aspx?ID=118500 ]

The official timeline from the DOD indicates THREE teams were deployed, but did not arrive until the NEXT evening. The Quick Reaction Force arrived in Italy from Croatia the next evening at 7:57 p.m. A Marine team arrived in Tripoli from Spain at 8:56 p.m. A Special Ops team arrived in Italy from the United States at 9:28 p.m. See http://www.cnn.com/2012/11/09/world/africa/libya-benghazi-timeline/index.html

1.3.2 Other Forces Unavailable

[QUOTE]

(CBS News) On the night of the deadly attack on the U.S. consulate in Libya, a team of American military commandos was sent from Europe to an airfield at Sigonella, in Sicily, Italy, putting them at least an hour's flight away from Benghazi, CBS News has learned.

The team, known as the Commander's In-extremis Force, was designed specifically for quick reaction to unforeseen emergencies. But U.S. officials say it did not arrive in Sicily until after the attack was over.

Even if the team had been ready in time, confusion about what was happening on the ground in Benghazi -- and State Department concerns about violating Libyan sovereignty -- made a military rescue mission impractical, the officials say.

[END QUOTE http://www.cbsnews.com/8301-18563_162-57539738/u.s-military-poised-for-rescue-in-benghazi/ ]

[QUOTE]

But other military forces were too far away or could not be mobilized in time. The closest AC-130 gunship, a devastating and accurate weapon against insurgents in urban areas, was in Afghanistan, a senior official said.

There are no armed drones within range of Libya. The closest fly out of Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa, and were not in range of Benghazi. There was no Marine expeditionary unit — a large seaborne force with its own helicopters — in the Mediterranean Sea. American F-16 fighters in Europe were not on alert, and General Ham concluded they would not have been useful in a confused fight in a major Arab city.

[END QUOTE http://www.nytimes.com/2012/11/04/world/africa/benghazi-attack-raises-doubts-about-us-abilities-in-region.html?pagewanted=all&_r=0 ]

1.4 Limiting Factors:

1.4.1 Host Country Security

[QUOTE]

By law, the State Department is required to award local security contracts to the lowest "technically acceptable" bidder, except in Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

International diplomatic conventions also require host countries to provide guards for foreign emissaries and their missions, and the U.S. relies on foreign governments for diplomatic security world-wide.

The State Department's inspector general found earlier this year that two-thirds of 86 diplomatic posts surveyed reported problems with local security, including insufficient numbers of guards and inadequate training.

Libya stands out as an unusual case, given the role of the militia members used to guard the mission. In Egypt and other Arab Spring countries, the government security forces largely survived intact.

Other options for security in Libya—deploying U.S. military personnel or a more robust professional diplomatic security team—were rejected by Ambassador Stevens and others, because they wanted to keep a low-key U.S. security profile, according to U.S. officials. State Department officials defended the decision, saying diplomats take risks to do their jobs around the world.

[END QUOTEhttp://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424127887324296604578175694059481304.html ]

1.4.2 Lack Of Info Hampered Response

[QUOTE]

SecDef: Lack of info hampered Benghazi response By Donna Cassata and Lolita C. Baldor - The Associated Press Posted : Thursday Oct 25, 2012 17:18:46 EDT

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military did not quickly intervene during the attack on the U.S. Consulate in Libya last month because military leaders did not have adequate intelligence information and felt they should not put American forces at risk, Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said Thursday. In his most extensive comments to date on the unfolding controversy surrounding the attack in Benghazi, Panetta said U.S. forces were on heightened alert because of the anniversary of 9/11 and prepared to respond. But, he said, the attack happened over a few hours and was over before the U.S. had the chance to know what was really occurring.

"(The) basic principle is that you don't deploy forces into harm's way without knowing what's going on; without having some real-time information about what's taking place," Panetta told Pentagon reporters. "And as a result of not having that kind of information, the commander who was on the ground in that area, Gen. Ham, Gen. Dempsey and I felt very strongly that we could not put forces at risk in that situation." Panetta was referring to Gen. Carter Ham, the head of U.S. Africa Command, and Gen. Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In a letter to President Barack Obama on Thursday, House Speaker John Boehner questioned whether the White House considered military options during or immediately after the attack, and he questioned what the president knew about the security threats in the country. He said that the national debate over the incident shows that Americans are concerned and frustrated about the administration's response to the attack.

"Can you explain what options were presented to you or your staff, and why it appears assets were not allowed to be pre-positioned, let alone utilized? If these reports are accurate, the artificial constraint on the range of options at your disposal would be deeply troubling," Boehner, R-Ohio, wrote.

U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans were killed in the attack, which has become a heated campaign issue less than two weeks before the election. Republicans have criticized the Obama administration's failure to more quickly acknowledge that intelligence suggested very early on that it was a planned terrorist attack, rather than spontaneous violence erupting out of protests over an anti-Muslim film.

House and Senate Republicans as well as GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney have criticized President Barack Obama and administration officials over the response to the attack and whether officials failed to provide enough security at the consulate. And there have been ongoing questions about whether there should have been additional military forces sent to the consulate immediately after it became clear that the Americans were under attack.

As the events were unfolding, the Pentagon began to move special operations forces from Europe to Sigonella Naval Air Station in Sicily. U.S. aircraft routinely fly in and out of Sigonella and there are also fighter jets based in Aviano, Italy. But while the U.S. military was at a heightened state of alert because of 9/11, there were no American forces poised and ready to move immediately into Benghazi when the attack began. Also, the Pentagon would not send forces or aircraft into Libya — a sovereign country — without a request from the State Department and the knowledge or consent of the host nation.

During his news conference, Panetta lamented the "Monday morning quarterbacking" that has been going on about how the U.S. handled the attack. And Dempsey, sitting alongside Panetta, bristled at questions about what the military did or did not do in the aftermath.Noting that there are reviews already going on, Dempsey added, "It's not helpful, in my view, to provide partial answers. I can tell you, however, sitting here today, that I feel confident that our forces were alert and responsive to what was a very fluid situation."

Military officials have noted that there had been no specific intelligence pointing to a possible attack in Libya, and that there were protests and other unrest in various locations around the Middle East and Africa. Asked whether the military was on alert in that area because of 9/11, Dempsey added, "Yeah, and let me point out, it was — it was 9/11 everywhere in the world." The Senate Intelligence Committee has announced it will hold a closed hearing Nov. 15 into the circumstances surrounding the terrorist attack, including the intelligence and security situation there, and additional hearings will follow.

[END QUOTE http://www.armytimes.com/news/2012/10/ap-secdef-panetta-lack-of-info-hampered-benghazi-response-embassy-attack-102512/ ]

To reiterate: " But while the U.S. military was at a heightened state of alert because of 9/11, there were no American forces poised and ready to move immediately into Benghazi when the attack began."

"(The) basic principle is that you don't deploy forces into harm's way without knowing what's going on; without having some real-time information about what's taking place," Panetta told Pentagon reporters. "And as a result of not having that kind of information, the commander who was on the ground in that area, Gen. Ham, Gen. Dempsey and I felt very strongly that we could not put forces at risk in that situation." Panetta was referring to Gen. Carter Ham, the head of U.S. Africa Command, and Gen. Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff."

1.4.3 Rapid Deployment Force Principles

[QUOTE]

A Rapid Deployment Force is a military formation capable of quick deployment of its forces. Such forces typically consist of elite military units (special ops, paratroopers, marines, etc.) and are usually trained at a higher intensity than the rest of their country's military. They usually receive priority in equipment and training to prepare them for their mission. Quick Response Force (QRF) should not be confused with Rapid Deployment Forces (US) or Rapid Response (NATO). QRF units are most often units that react to local or regional issues within their area of jurisdiction, i.e. National Guard, militias, Forward Deployed, para-military forces, etc.

Rapid Deployment Forces in most militaries are used for deployment outside of their country's borders. The US Army's 82nd Airborne Division and the 75th Ranger Regiment are the best examples of Rapid Deployment Forces. Both units have the mission of having combat troops "Wheels Up" (en route by aircraft) within 18 hours of executive notification. Both units have the capability of "Forced Entry" into a territory to seize and secure key terrain, i.e. Drop Zone (DZ), airfield or airport, to accommodate additional follow on forces. A good example of this was the Operation Urgent Fury. The Rangers were at the staging base in Barbados in less than 18 hours from notification followed by the 82nd Airborne Division. The title of Rapid Deployment Forces is often associated with the US Marines. United States Marine Corps are stationed worldwide on ships, off 1.4.4the coasts of troubled regions and are already in place. That mission status usually places them into the category of "Forward Deployed" in the same manner as the 2nd Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea (ROK) is forward deployed on the DMZ.

[END QUOTE http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rapid_deployment_force ]

Please note that the mission standard is having combat troops "Wheels Up" (en route by aircraft) within 18 hours of executive notification. This does NOT include threat analysis and mission planning requirements:

Africa Command Had No "Commanders’ In-Extremis Force, or C.I.F."

[QUOTE]

WASHINGTON — About three hours after the American diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, came under attack, the Pentagon issued an urgent call for an array of quick-reaction forces, including an elite Special Forces team that was on a training mission in Croatia.

Gen. Carter Ham, head of Africa Command, seen last year, was in Washington for meetings when the attack took place.

The team dropped what it was doing and prepared to move to the Sigonella naval air station in Sicily, a short flight from Benghazi and other hot spots in the region. By the time the unit arrived at the base, however, the surviving Americans at the Benghazi mission had been evacuated to Tripoli, and Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens and three other Americans were dead.

The assault, on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, has already exposed shortcomings in the Obama administration’s ability to secure diplomatic missions and act on intelligence warnings. But this previously undisclosed episode, described by several American officials, points to a limitation in the capabilities of the American military command responsible for a large swath of countries swept up in the Arab Spring.

At the heart of the issue is the Africa Command, established in 2007, well before the Arab Spring uprisings and before an affiliate of Al Qaeda became a major regional threat. It did not have on hand what every other regional combatant command has: its own force able to respond rapidly to emergencies — a Commanders’ In-Extremis Force, or C.I.F.

To respond to the Benghazi attack, the Africa Command had to borrow the C.I.F. that belongs to the European Command, because its own force is still in training. It also had no AC-130 gunships or armed drones readily available.

As officials in the White House and Pentagon scrambled to respond to the torrent of reports pouring out from Libya — with Mr. Stevens missing and officials worried that he might have been taken hostage — they took the extraordinary step of sending elite Delta Force commandos, with their own helicopters and ground vehicles, from their base at Fort Bragg, N.C., to Sicily. Those troops also arrived too late.

“The fact of the matter is these forces were not in place until after the attacks were over,” a Pentagon spokesman, George Little, said on Friday, referring to a range of special operations soldiers and other personnel. “We did respond. The secretary ordered forces to move. They simply were not able to arrive in time.”

An examination of these tumultuous events undercuts the criticism leveled by some Republicans that the Obama administration did not try to respond militarily to the crisis. The attack was not a running eight-hour firefight as some critics have contended, questioning how an adequate response could not be mustered in that time, but rather two relatively short, intense assaults separated by a lull of four hours. But the administration’s response also shows that the forces in the region had not been adequately reconfigured.

The Africa Command was spun off from the European Command. At the time it was set up, the Pentagon thought it would be devoted mostly to training African troops and building military ties with African nations. Because of African sensitivities about an overt American military presence in the region, the command’s headquarters was established in Stuttgart, Germany.

While the other regional commands, including the Pacific Command and the Central Command, responsible for the Middle East and South Asia, have their own specialized quick-reaction forces, the Africa Command has had an arrangement to borrow the European Command’s force when needed. The Africa Command has been building its own team from scratch, and its nascent strike force was in the process of being formed in the United States on Sept. 11, a senior military official said.

“The conversation about getting them closer to Africa has new energy,” the military official said.

Some Pentagon officials said that it was unrealistic to think a quick-reaction force could have been sent in time even if the African Command had one ready to act on the base in Sicily when the attack unfolded, and asserted that such a small force might not have even been effective or the best means to protect an embassy. But critics say there has been a gap in the command’s quick-reaction capability, which the force would have helped fill.

A spokesman for the command declined to comment on how its capabilities might be improved.

The Africa Command is led by Gen. Carter F. Ham, an infantryman who commanded a brigade in Mosul during the Iraq war and took charge of the headquarters last year, just before American, British and French air power helped topple Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi in Libya.

On the day of the attacks on the mission and a nearby annex in Benghazi, General Ham and other commanders were in Washington for a series of long-planned meetings. The Pentagon’s national military command center distributed a report around 4:30 p.m., 50 minutes after the assault started, that there had been violence in Benghazi and that the ambassador could not be located.

President Obama was informed about the attack at 5 p.m. by his national security adviser, Thomas E. Donilon, at the start of a meeting at the White House with Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta and Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Libya was not the only worry. There were also protests at the United States’ embassies in Tunisia, Egypt and Yemen.

In the meeting, Mr. Obama ordered the Pentagon to begin “mobilizing all available military assets to respond to a range of contingencies in Libya and other countries in the region,” said Tommy Vietor, a spokesman for the National Security Council.

But the administration was not well positioned to respond quickly. On the night of the attack, the Pentagon was able to divert an unarmed Predator drone operating 90 miles away to Benghazi, and the C.I.A. later used it to help plan an escape route for the surviving Americans.

Two military officers working at the embassy in Tripoli volunteered to join C.I.A. reinforcements who arrived in Benghazi early the next morning, just before a series of deadly mortar rounds struck the agency’s annex in Benghazi and killed two C.I.A. security contractors.

But other military forces were too far away or could not be mobilized in time. The closest AC-130 gunship, a devastating and accurate weapon against insurgents in urban areas, was in Afghanistan, a senior official said.

There are no armed drones within range of Libya. The closest fly out of Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa, and were not in range of Benghazi. There was no Marine expeditionary unit — a large seaborne force with its own helicopters — in the Mediterranean Sea. American F-16 fighters in Europe were not on alert, and General Ham concluded they would not have been useful in a confused fight in a major Arab city.

Acting on Mr. Obama’s order, the staff of the Joint Chiefs presented the options. Around 6:30 p.m., oral instructions were given for the units to get ready to deploy and formal deployment orders were issued after 8:30 p.m. The early reports in Washington noted that Ambassador Stevens was missing, and a major worry was that a hostage-rescue mission might be needed.

The Pentagon sent the Delta Force commandos to the Sigonella base in Sicily, to put them in position to deploy to Libya. Two 50-strong platoons of specially trained Marines, from Rota, Spain, were ordered to get ready to deploy, too.

Another option approved was to send the European Command’s quick-reaction force, which consists of about four dozen Special Forces soldiers and other specialists. But it was in the middle of a mission in Croatia. Elements of the team began leaving for Sigonella by 9 p.m., and the unit completed its deployment to Sicily shortly after noon the next day, a Pentagon official said. By then the 30 or so surviving Americans, and the bodies of their four colleagues, were in Tripoli.

With the region still in turmoil, the European Command’s quick-reaction team was sent on to Tunis. One of the Marine platoons was sent to Tripoli to protect the United States Embassy there. The Delta Force commandos, having arrived too late to help, flew back home, Pentagon officials said.

Now, the administration has quietly begun a major interdepartmental review of security requirements in North Africa and the Middle East, said officials, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity because of continuing investigations.

Independent military experts say that the fledgling Africa Command’s capabilities need to be strengthened, particularly in light of the array of new threats, from a Qaeda franchise that has seized control of northern Mali to Islamist groups gaining strength in nations like Libya and Tunisia.

“There will have to be a reassessment of the priorities and resources for Africom, given the responsibilities it has in one of the most volatile regions of the world,” said Jack Keane, the retired general who served as the Army vice chief of staff. “And certainly a quick response force, with air and ground capabilities, has to be an important part of those resources.”

[END QUOTE http://www.nytimes.com/2012/11/04/world/africa/benghazi-attack-raises-doubts-about-us-abilities-in-region.html?pagewanted=all&_r=0 ]

1.5 Rumors of Commanders Relieved of Duty

1.5.1 Africa Command Commander General Ham:

"On Monday October 29 General Martin Dempsey, Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, released the following statement: "The speculation that General Carter Ham is departing Africa Command (AFRICOM) due to events in Benghazi, Libya on 11 September 2012 is absolutely false. General Ham's departure is part of routine succession planning that has been on going since July. He continues to serve in AFRICOM with my complete confidence." - http://www.washingtontimes.com/blog/robbins-report/2012/oct/28/general-losing-his-job-over-benghazi/#ixzz2AqOx3kTj

General Ham remained as Commander of Africa Command until 5 April 2013:

"General Martin Dempsey, (far left) Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and General David M. Rodriguez, (center) Commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), applaud General Carter F. Ham on his many accomplishments while serving as AFRICOM’s commanding officer. General Rodriguez assumed command from General Ham, Friday, April 5. Rodriguez is the third commander of AFRICOM since the command stood up in 2008 to coordinate U.S. military relations and activities with African nations, regional organizations, and the African Union. General Martin Dempsey, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presided over today’s ceremony. - http://www.africom.mil/Newsroom/Photo/10606/africom-change-of-command

1.5.2 Admiral Gaouette Relieved of Duty

[QUOTE]The Navy reprimanded a former strike group commander March 25, five months after he was fired for swearing and allegedly making racially tinged comments that resulted in his being flown off an aircraft carrier deployed to the Arabian Gulf.

Rear Adm. Chuck Gaouette, the former John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group commander relieved in October, was disciplined by Adm. John Richardson, the director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, a Navy official said.[END QUOTE http://www.navytimes.com/article/20130403/CAREERS03/304030008/Reprimand-likely-ends-admiral-8217-s-career ]

1.5.3 AFRICOM General Baker

General Baker was fired by GENERAL HAM in 2013 for alcohol and sexual misconduct:

[QUOTE]

WASHINGTON (TheBlaze/AP) — An Army major general with U.S. Africa Command has been relieved of his post in connection with alcohol and sexual misconduct charges, defense officials said Thursday. It’s yet another troubling development involving allegations against military personnel.

Officials said Maj. Gen. Ralph Baker, commander of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, was fired from his command last Thursday and he was fined a portion of his pay by Gen. Carter Ham, head of U.S. Africa Command, after an administrative hearing and review. The officials said Ham lost confidence in Baker’s ability to command.

[END QUOTE http://www.theblaze.com/stories/2013/04/05/u-s-army-general-fired-over-alcohol-and-sexual-misconduct-charges/ ]

Obviously. General Baker could not have been fired from AFRICOM by General Ham in 2013 if General Ham was fired in 2012!

1.5.4 AFRICOM General Ward

General Ward was General Ham's PREDECESSOR at AFRICOM until March 2011 (see http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_E._Ward), when he was REPLACED by General Ham! General Ward was subsequently demoted for lavish spending:

[QUOTE]

WASHINGTON (AP) - Defense Secretary Leon Panetta has demoted the former head of U.S. Africa Command who was accused of spending thousands of dollars on lavish travel and other unauthorized expenses, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

Panetta stripped Gen. William "Kip" Ward of a star, which means that he will now retire as a three-star lieutenant general. Ward also has been ordered to repay the government $82,000.

. . .

A report by the Defense Department inspector general found that Ward used military vehicles to shuttle his wife on shopping trips and to a spa and billed the government for a refueling stop overnight in Bermuda, where the couple stayed in a $750 suite. The report detailed lengthy stays at lavish hotels for Ward, his wife and his staff members, and the use of five-vehicle motorcades when he traveled to Washington.

The report also said Ward and his wife, Joyce, accepted dinner and Broadway show tickets from a government contractor during a trip during which he went backstage to meet actor Denzel Washington. The couple and several staff members also spent two nights at the Waldorf Astoria hotel.

Other charges were that Ward often extended his overseas trips — particularly those to the U.S. — for personal reasons, resulting in "exponential" increases in costs.

Although the report included responses from Ward to a number of the allegations, investigators often found records and statements that contradicted his explanations. At one point, Ward defended the Bermuda layover, saying that it came up on short notice, which is why his security team had to stay there longer. The report found records showing that the layover had been planned for at least four days in advance.

A common theme running through the report was Ward's insistence that his wife travel with him at government cost, even though it was often not authorized and she performed few official duties. It said he also routinely stayed in high-priced suites in luxury hotels rather than in standard rooms or less expensive locales.

The allegations, coming after a 17-month investigation, delayed Ward's planned April 2011 retirement. And they were an embarrassing end note to his career, since he had claimed a place in history as the military's first commander of Africa Command.

[END QUOTE http://www.federalnewsradio.com/394/3117444/AFRICOM-general-demoted-for-lavish-travel-and-spending

2. "STAND DOWN" AND "BACKUP DENIED" MYTHS:

[QUOTE]

A senior U.S. intelligence official emphatically denied that the CIA refused repeated requests from its officers on the ground in Benghazi, Libya, to assist the Americans under attack at the U.S. mission there.

Just five days before the presidential election and in a rare briefing to reporters, the official Thursday offered almost a minute-by-minute account of what happened that night.

According to a Fox News report last Friday, citing an unnamed source, CIA officers working at an annex about a mile from the mission were told by officials in the CIA chain of command to "stand down" after receiving a call from the mission asking for help.

"There were no orders to anybody to stand down in providing support," the senior intelligence official said, offering a passionate defense of the actions taken by the CIA officers on the ground during the September 11 attack that killed Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans.

[END QUOTE http://security.blogs.cnn.com/2012/11/01/intelligence-official-offers-new-timeline-for-benghazi-attack/ ]

The official timeline from the DOD indicates THREE teams were deployed, but did not arrive until the NEXT evening. The Quick Reaction Force arrived in Italy from Croatia the next evening at 7:57 p.m. A Marine team arrived in Tripoli from Spain at 8:56 p.m. A Special Ops team arrived in Italy from the United States at 9:28 p.m. Seehttp://www.cnn.com/2012/11/09/world/africa/libya-benghazi-timeline/index.html

2.1 CIA Did Not Deny Backup:

[QUOTE]

CIA Denies Calling Off Backup in Benghazi

Oct 26, 2012

In response to a Fox News story claiming CIA operatives in Benghazi were prevented from aiding U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens during his time of need, the CIA says it never instructed any of its personnel from helping the four Americans who died on Sept. 11. In an e-mailed statement, CIA spokeswoman Jennifer Youngblood says "no one at any level in the CIA" told operatives at a local CIA annex in Benghazi not to help Amb. Stevens:

"We can say with confidence that the Agency reacted quickly to aid our colleagues during that terrible evening in Benghazi. Moreover, no one at any level in the CIA told anybody not to help those in need; claims to the contrary are simply inaccurate. In fact, it is important to remember how many lives were saved by courageous Americans who put their own safety at risk that night—and that some of those selfless Americans gave their lives in the effort to rescue their comrades."

The blanket statement is in response to a range of allegations brought up by Fox News's national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin. Among the allegations, Griffin said "sources who were on the ground in Benghazi" said CIA operatives about a mile away from Amb. Stevens' compound were told twice to "stand down" after hearing gunshots during the night of the assault. (The gunshots were heard at approximately 9:40 p.m.) Additionally, Griffin's report says that former Navy SEAL Tyrone Woods disobeyed orders to "stand down" and rushed to the U.S. compound housing Amb. Stevens alongside at least two other personnel. After receiving fire from militants near the compound, the team reportedly evacuated everyone they could find and returned to the CIA annex to call for more backup. "At that point, they called again for military support and help because they were taking fire at the CIA safe house, or annex. The request was denied," reported Griffin. There are a number of details in Griffin's story that will likely raise more questions, such as an extended account of a security officer manning a "heavy machine gun" on the roof of the CIA annex who couldn't receive assistance from higher ups. For now, the CIA isn't saying no one was ever prevented from assisting the U.S. compound but it is vowing that the agency itself never played a role in denying those requests.

[END QUOTE http://www.theatlanticwire.com/global/2012/10/report-cia-requests-backup-benghazi-were-repeatedly-denied/58419/# ]

2.2 White House Did Not Deny Backup:

[QUOTE

The White House on Saturday flatly denied that President Barack Obama withheld requests for help from the besieged American compound in Benghazi, Libya, as it came under on attack by suspected terrorists on September 11th.

"Neither the president nor anyone in the White House denied any requests for assistance in Benghazi," National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor told Yahoo News by email.

[END QUOTE http://news.yahoo.com/blogs/ticket/obama-did-not-deny-requests-help-benghazi-aide-182415488--election.html;_ylt=Apyb_jvs3l6Sf5xEjntgS1xsnwcF;_ylu=X3oDMTFtMDRsMXFqBG1pdANFeHByZXNzIFRpY2tldCBsaXN0IG1vZHVsZQRwb3MDMQRzZWMDTWVkaWFMaXZlQmxvZw--;_ylg=X3oDMTI0YXYyNGh0BGludGwDdXMEbGFuZwNlbi11cwRwc3RhaWQDBHBzdGNhdANwb2xpdGljc3xlbGVjdGlvbnMyMDEyBHB0A3NlY3Rpb25z;_ylv=3]

2.3 General Dempsey Denies Tripoli Team Told To "Stand Down"

[QUOTE]

Army special forces members were never told to stand down after the Sept. 11, 2012 attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told the House Budget Committee on Wednesday. Disputing earlier congressional testimony from Gregory Hicks, the second-in-command in Benghazi, Gen. Martin Dempsey said no stand down order was ever given during the brutal attacks that left U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans dead, The Hill reports.

"They weren't told to stand down. A 'stand down' means don't do anything," he said. "They were told that the mission they were asked to perform was not in Benghazi, but was at Tripoli airport."

The difference might be in wording. Though Hicks called the order a "stand down" and Dempsey did not, the Joint Chiefs chairman appeared to agree that the four special ops members were indeed told not to go to Benghazi.

In private testimony prior to his May appearance before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Hicks said he believed the attackers would have fled if the special ops members had been sent, saving the lives of two CIA security officer who died in the second attack.

Dempsey said Wednesday that the special forces members were told by their command in Stuttgart, Germany that the Americans in Benghazi were "on their way and that they would be better used at the Tripoli airport because one of them was a medic."He noted, too, that, "if they had gone, they would have simply passed each other in the air."

[END QUOTE http://www.newsmax.com/Newsfront/dempsey-benghazi-stand-down/2013/06/12/id/509608 ]

3. ANTI-ISLAM VIDEO: Although the terrorist attack itself may have been pre-planned, the timing of the attack was apparently sparked by anti-video demonstrations in Cairo.

3.1 Attackers Cite Video: There were at least THREE separate reports that the attackers cited the video. This includes statements from the recently captured Libyan, implicated in the Benghazi attack, which explicitly blamed the video:

[QUOTE]

On the day of the attack, Islamists in Cairo had staged a demonstration outside the United States Embassy there to protest an American-made online video mocking Islam, and the protest culminated in a breach of the embassy’s walls — images that flashed through news coverage around the Arab world.

As the attack in Benghazi was unfolding a few hours later, Mr. Abu Khattala told fellow Islamist fighters and others that the assault was retaliation for the same insulting video, according to people who heard him.

[END QUOTE http://www.nytimes.com/2014/06/18/world/middleeast/apprehension-of-ahmed-abu-khattala-may-begin-to-answer-questions-on-assault.html?hp&_r=1 ]

[QUOTE]

The assault on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi last month appears to have been an opportunistic attack rather than a long-planned operation, and intelligence agencies have found no evidence that it was ordered by Al Qaeda, according to U.S. officials and witnesses interviewed in Libya.

…[I]n in Benghazi, witnesses said members of the group that raided the U.S. mission specifically mentioned the video, which denigrated the prophet Muhammad.

[END QUOTE http://www.latimes.com/news/nationworld/world/la-fg-libya-attack-20121020,0,95514.story ]

[QUOTE]

There was no sign of a spontaneous protest against an American-made movie denigrating Islam's Prophet Muhammad. But a lawyer passing by the scene said he saw the militants gathering around 20 youths from nearby to chant against the film. Within an hour or so, the assault began, guns blazing as the militants blasted into the compound.

One of the consulate's private Libyan guards said masked militants grabbed him and beat him, one of them calling him "an infidel protecting infidels who insulted the prophet."

[END QUOTE http://bigstory.ap.org/article/libyan-witnesses-recount-organized-benghazi-attack ]

3.2 ­Thousands of Video Views Before Attack:

Despite claims that there were as few as 17 views of the video before the Benghazi attack, according to http://www.opednews.com/articles/Anti-Muslim-Hate-Video-Goe-by-Rob-Kall-120913-355.html , it had "under 20,000 views" before the Benghazi attack news broke. By September 13, it had 1.4 million views.

3.3 Other Anti-Video Demonstrations:

Don't forget: The anti-video demonstration in Cairo preceded the Benghazi attack. According to this report, demonstrators did NOT need to have seen the video themselves, because "For several days, the Egyptian news media have been reporting on the movie, playing excerpts and blaming Mr. Sadek for it, with ultraconservative clerics going on the air to denounce it" - http://www.nytimes.com/2012/09/12/world/middleeast/movie-stirs-protest-at-us-embassy-in-cairo.html

There have been protests in twenty countries (seehttp://www.cnn.com/2012/09/17/world/film-protests/index.html ). Here is a timeline: http://www.guardian.co.uk/news/datablog/interactive/2012/sep/19/anti-islam-film-protests. Also see http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-19602177

4. TERRORISM DEFINED: It is a FACT that the attack was an act of terrorism: ANY unlawful violence for political purposes may be considered "terrorism" regardless of whether or not they were preceded by demonstrations:

"Terrorism is defined in the Code of Federal Regulations as “the unlawful use of force and violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives” (28 C.F.R. Section 0.85)." http://www.fbi.gov/stats-services/publications/terrorism-2002-2005

5. INTELLIGENCE REPORTS AND AMBASSADOR RICE'S STATEMENT:

5.1 Ambassador Rice's Statements:

5.1.1 She never actually claimed that it was "a spontaneous – not a premeditated – response to what had transpired in Cairo." She merely REPORTED that it was their (the United States Intelligence Community) ASSESSMENT that it was "a spontaneous – not a premeditated – response to what had transpired in Cairo." She did not claim that assessment was accurate. She specifically QUALIFIED the assessment as being "based on the information that we have at present."

5.1.2 United Nations Speech:

[QUOTE]

“What happened in Benghazi was in fact initially a spontaneous reaction to what had just transpired hours before in Cairo, almost a copycat of the demonstrations against our facility in Cairo, which were prompted, of course, by the video,” Rice said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” five days after the attack.

“Opportunistic extremist elements came to the consulate as this was unfolding. They came with heavy weapons, which unfortunately are readily available in post-revolutionary Libya, and it escalated into a much more violent episode.”

As more details emerged suggesting it was a premeditated terrorist action, GOP critics accused Rice of misleading the public at the height of the presidential campaign.

She countered that she went with the best information available about the attack, in which Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans were killed.

“I relied solely and squarely on the information provided to me by the intelligence community. I made clear that the information was preliminary and that our investigations would give us the definitive answers,” she said on Nov. 21 at the United Nations."

[END QUOTE http://rockcenter.nbcnews.com/_news/2012/12/13/15888883-exclusive-susan-rice-drops-out-of-running-for-secretary-of-state-saddened-by-partisan-politics?chromedomain=nbcpolitics ]

5.2 Definition of "Assessment":

[QUOTE]

as·sess

[uh-ses] Show IPA

verb (used with object)

1. to estimate officially the value of (property, income, etc.) as a basis for taxation.

2. to fix or determine the amount of (damages, a tax, a fine, etc.):The hurricane damage was assessed at six million dollars.

3. to impose a tax or other charge on.

4. to estimate or judge the value, character, etc., of; evaluate: to assess one's efforts.

[END QUOTE http://dictionary.reference.com/browse/assess ]

To "assess" is merely to estimate or evaluate. An "assessment" is merely an estimate, not a declaration of FACT. Although an assessment may be mistaken, it cannot be a "lie" as long as the assessor believes it to be true.

5.3 Other Examples:

For example: If someone says they believe that Bob is an alien, and they actually believe it to be true, then their statement cannot be a lie, because they DO believe Bob is an alien AND they qualified their statement as a belief. If, on the other hand, they just declare that "Bob is an alien," then this statement may or may not be a "lie."

Another example: Suppose a District Attorney announces, "Based on available information, our current assessment is that John Smith killed Bill Jones." If subsequent evidence exonerates John Smith for the killing of Bill Jones, does it mean that the D.A.'s statement was a LIE? Obviously not, because it was a QUALIFIED assessment that was subsequently proven to be a mistake!)

5.4 Initial Talking Points:

It is a FACT that initial intelligence reports, echoed by the Obama administration, indicated that their ASSESSMENT was that the attack was predicated upon demonstrations:

[QUOTE]

Unclassified documents from the Central Intelligence Agency suggest the answer may have to do with so-called talking points written by the CIA and distributed to members of Congress and other government officials, including Susan Rice, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. The documents, distributed three days after the attacks that killed Ambassador Chris Stevens, said the events were spontaneous.

The talking points say, among other things, “The currently available information suggests that the demonstrations in Benghazi were spontaneously inspired by the protests at the US Embassy in Cairo and evolved into a direct assault against the US diplomatic post in Benghazi and subsequently its annex. There are indications that extremists participated in the violent demonstrations.”

In addition, the briefing says this “assessment may change as additional information is collected” and that the “investigation is on-going.”

[END QUOTE http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2012/10/01/the-intel-behind-obama-s-libya-line.html ]

Also see http://abcnews.go.com/politics/t/blogEntry?id=17552970

5.5 Intelligence Community Edits Talking Points:

It is a FACT that the talking points were produced by the Intelligence Community WITHOUT White House involvement:

[QUOTE]

The intelligence community - not the White House, State Department or Justice Department - was responsible for the substantive changes made to the talking points distributed for government officials who spoke publicly about the attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, the spokesman for the director of national intelligence said Monday.

The unclassified talking points on Libya, developed several days after the the deadly attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, were not substantively changed by any agency outside of the intelligence community, according to the spokesman, Shawn Turner.

[END QUOTE http://security.blogs.cnn.com/2012/11/19/official-changes-to-benghazi-talking-points-made-by-intel-community/ ]

5.6 Why Talking Points Edited:

[QUOTE]

The Daily Beast first reported that the intelligence behind the initial public assessment that the attack was a spontaneous reaction to an anti-Islam film was based in part on a single intercept between one of the attackers and a middle manager in al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, the group’s North African affiliate. In the call, the alleged attacker said the locals went forward with the attack only after watching the riots that same day at the U.S. embassy in Cairo. But that intercept was one of many that suggested an al Qaeda link to the attack, none of which were mentioned in the initial eight days.

In addition to the intercept, the Central Intelligence Agency based its first assessment on open press reports and statements from Libyan politicians with jihadist sympathies. A U.S. intelligence official said there was also information from one of the Libyan nationals saying there was a protest that evening.

Analysts are hoping to decipher the faces of the attackers and match them up with known databases of jihadists.

At the same time, there was evidence that countered this assessment. An initial investigation by congressional Republicans alleged that the families of local Libyans serving for a contractor to provide security at the consulate were urged in the days before the attack to have the guards not show up to work on Sept. 11. U.S. intelligence officers also knew of four suspects within 24 hours of the attack that had links to Ansar al-Sharia, a local jihadist organization with some ties to al Qaeda’s regional affiliate for north Africa.

The video footage also supports the accounts of four diplomatic-security officers who were at the Benghazi compound and who initially responded to the attack. On Sept. 17, these officers told State Department investigators in formal briefings that there was no spontaneous protest the night of the attack, U.S. officials tell The Daily Beast. This information was what led the State Department to conclude there was no protest at the consulate on the day of the attacks, according to these officials.

-----

In addition to the footage from the consulate cameras, the U.S. government is also poring over video taken from an overhead U.S. surveillance drone that arrived for the final hour of the night battle at the consulate compound and nearby annex.

[END QUOTE http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2012/10/12/video-from-benghazi-consulate-shows-organized-attack.html ]

5.7 ­The GOP's Bizarre Attack On Susan Rice (WaPo Editorial):

(QUOTE]

The Post’s View

The GOP’s bizarre attack on Susan Rice

By Editorial Board, Published: November 22

SINCE THE Senate is solely responsible for the confirmation of Cabinet officers, it’s not often that members of the House of Representatives jump into a debate about the nomination of a secretary of state — particularly before there has been a nomination. That’s one of the reasons a letter sent to President Obama this week by 97 House Republicans, challenging his potential choice of U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice for the State Department job, is remarkable.

Another is blatant disregard of established facts. Drawn up by Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.), the letter alleges that “Ambassador Rice is widely viewed as having either willfully or incompetently misled the American public” about the Sept. 11 attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya. But as congressional testimony has established, Ms. Rice’s comments on several Sunday television talk shows on Sept. 16 were based on talking points drawn up by the intelligence community. She was acting as an administration spokeswoman; there was nothing either incompetent or deliberately misleading about the way she presented the information she was given.

Though the Benghazi attack involved clear failures of U.S. security, Republicans have concentrated on a dubious subsidiary issue: the alleged failure of the administration to publicly recognize quickly enough that the incident was “a terrorist attack.” In fact, Mr. Obama has acknowledged that “the information may not have always been right the first time.” But if there was a White House conspiracy to cover up the truth, Republicans have yet to produce any evidence of it — much less a connection to Ms. Rice, who had no involvement with the Benghazi attack other than those television appearances.

Nor was her account of what happened as far off the mark as Republicans claim. Though investigations are not complete, what has emerged so far suggests that the attack was staged by local jihadists, not ordered by the al-Qaeda leadership in Pakistan. Officials believe that it was inspired in part by demonstrations that took place that day in Cairo. That is not so far from Ms. Rice’s explanation that “this began as a spontaneous . . . response to what transpired in Cairo.” Republicans claim that Ms. Rice “propagated a falsehood” that the attacks were connected to an anti-Islam YouTube video. How then to explain the contemporaneous reports from Western news organizations quoting people at the burning consulate saying that they were angry about the video?

The oddity of the Republican response to what happened in Benghazi is partly this focus on half-baked conspiracy theories rather than on the real evidence of failures by the State Department, Pentagon and CIA in protecting the Benghazi mission. What’s even stranger is the singling out of Ms. Rice, a Rhodes scholar and seasoned policymaker who, whatever her failings, is no one’s fool.

Could it be, as members of the Congressional Black Caucus are charging, that the signatories of the letter are targeting Ms. Rice because she is an African American woman? The signatories deny that, and we can’t know their hearts. What we do know is that more than 80 of the signatories are white males, and nearly half are from states of the former Confederacy. You’d think that before launching their broadside, members of Congress would have taken care not to propagate any falsehoods of their own.

[END QUOTE http://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/the-gops-bizarre-attack-on-susan-rice/2012/11/22/22c54a10-340a-11e2-bfd5-e202b6d7b501_story.html ]

6. PRESIDENT'S STATEMENT: It is a FACT that President Obama called the murders "acts of terror" the day after the attack (September 12), in his "Remarks by the President on the Deaths of U.S. Embassy Staff in Libya" (see http://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2012/09/12/remarks-president-deaths-us-embassy-staff-libya )

"No acts of terror will ever shake the resolve of this great nation, alter that character, or eclipse the light of the values that we stand for. Today we mourn four more Americans who represent the very best of the United States of America. We will not waver in our commitment to see that justice is done for this terrible act. And make no mistake, justice will be done."

On September 13, at a campaign event in Las Vegas, Obama vowed to bring the killers to justice. He then added, "No act of terror will dim the light of the values that we proudly shine on the rest of the world, and no act of violence will shake the resolve of the United States of America."

"White House spokesman Jay Carney sought to clear up any confusion on September 20: "It is, I think, self-evident that what happened in Benghazi was a terrorist attack. Our embassy was attacked violently, and the result was four deaths of American officials."

Claiming that the President meant anything other than what he SAYS he meant in his September 12 speech, especially when the point of contention was explicitly listed as the SUBJECT of that speech, is disingenuous at best! Any such claim is arrogant and reflects poorly upon the intellectual honesty of ANY American. Such specious speculation is without merit and may be dismissed with impunity.

7. DRONE VIDEO AND ATTACK TIMELINE:

A report from the CONSERVATIVE Washington Times bursts the bubble of those deluded souls who claim the White House watched as the Ambassador died. It reports that the Defense Department had a live video of attack in Benghazi, but there was NO drone feed to White House! Read more: http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2012/dec/11/defense-had-live-video-of-attack-in-benghazi/?utm_source=RSS_Feed&utm_medium=RSS#ixzz2Eu1QWgjN

Despite specious speculation to the contrary, it would have been IMPOSSIBLE for anyone to have watched drone video as the Ambassador died. According to the official timeline, the Ambassador was killed in the initial (9:42 PM) assault, but the first drone did not arrive until 11:10 PM. How could ANYONE in the United States have watched as the Ambassador died?

The official timeline from the DOD indicates THREE teams were deployed, but did not arrive until the NEXT evening. The Quick Reaction Force arrived in Italy from Croatia the next evening at 7:57 p.m. A Marine team arrived in Tripoli from Spain at 8:56 p.m. A Special Ops team arrived in Italy from the United States at 9:28 p.m.

[QUOTE]

(CNN) -- The Pentagon released Friday an hour-by-hour timeline of the September 11 assault on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, highlighting when Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and senior commanders were informed of the attack and when decisions were made to move forces to assist. The release comes as the Obama administration is facing increasing questions over its response to the attack.

September 11 (Events are listed using the time in Benghazi)

9:42 p.m. -- Armed men begin their assault on the U.S. Consulate.

9:59 p.m. -- A surveillance drone is directed to fly over the U.S. compound, but it is unarmed.

10:32 p.m. -- The Office of the Secretary Defense and the Joint Staff are notified of the attack by the National Military Command Center at the Pentagon. "The information is quickly passed to Secretary Panetta and General Dempsey."

11 p.m. -- Panetta and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin Dempsey meet with President Obama at the White House where they discuss the unfolding situation and how to respond. The meeting had been previously scheduled.

11:10 p.m. -- The surveillance drone arrives over the Benghazi facility.

11:30 p.m. -- All surviving U.S. personnel are evacuated from the consulate. U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and State Department computer expert Sean Smith were killed in the initial assault.

September 12

Midnight to 2 a.m. -- Panetta and other senior leaders discuss possible options for further violence if it were to break out. Panetta gives verbal orders for Marine anti-terrorist teams from Rota, Spain, to prepare to deploy to Tripoli and Benghazi. Panetta also orders a special operations force team training in Croatia and an additional special operations force team in the United States to prepare to deploy to a staging base in southern Italy.

1:30 a.m. -- A six-man security team from the U.S. Embassy in Tripoli arrives in Benghazi.

2:39 a.m. to 2:53 a.m. -- The National Military Command Center gives formal authorization for the deployment of the two special operations force teams from Croatia and the United States.

5:15 a.m. -- Attackers launch assault on a second U.S. facility in Benghazi. Two former U.S. Navy SEALs acting as security contractors are killed. They are identified as Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty.

6:05 a.m. -- A C-17 aircraft in Germany is told to prepare to deploy to Libya to evacuate the consulate personnel.

7:40 a.m. -- The first wave of Americans are evacuated to Tripoli via airplane.

10 a.m. -- A second group, including those killed in the attack, are flown to Tripoli.

2:15 p.m. -- The C-17 departs from Germany for the flight to Tripoli.

7:17 p.m. -- The C-17 leaves Tripoli with the American consulate personnel and the bodies of Stevens, Smith, Woods and Doherty.

7:57 p.m. -- The U.S. special operations force team based in Croatia arrives at a staging base in Italy.

8:56 p.m. -- One of the Marine anti-terrorist teams from Spain arrives in Tripoli.

9:28 p.m. -- The U.S.-based special operations force team arrives at its staging base in Italy.

[END QUOTE http://www.cnn.com/2012/11/09/world/africa/libya-benghazi-timeline/index.html ]

NOTE: Although consulate cameras recorded the attack, these recordings were NOT available elsewhere in real time. Recordings were retrieved AFTER the attack.

8. LASER DESIGNATORS AND CLOSE AIR SUPPORT:

8.1 The Defenders Did Not "Laser The Mortars":

"The rooftop defenders never “laser the mortars,” as has been reported (seehttp://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/david-ignatius-cias-benghazi-timeline-reveals-errors-but-no-evidence-of-conspiracy/2012/11/01/a84c4024-2471-11e2-9313-3c7f59038d93_story_1.html ). Annex security personnel may have had AN/PEQ-2 laser designators (see http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AN/PEQ-2 ), which are often issued to troops using M4 carbines.

8.2 Laser Sights Are Not Target Designators:

[QUOTE]

The AN/PEQ-2 Target Pointer/Illuminator/Aiming Light (TPIAL) is a laser sight for use on rifles fitted with a Picatinny rail. It is manufactured by Insight Technology.

The device is mil-spec and is currently in active service with the US armed forces. It is also part of the US SOPMOD kit.

[END QUOTE http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AN/PEQ-2 ]

8.3 ­Close Air Support:

"Close air support, or CAS as it is known, is an aerial attack mission flown against enemy ground forces that are close enough to friendly forces to require detailed coordination before commencing the attack. When supporting the fluid, violent world of ground combat, the flier must confirm the target with some on-site observer or risk shooting the wrong people. Though noncombatants and other friendly groups aren't usually included in the official definition of "enemy," they face the same risk if they're in the battle area." -http://www.au.af.mil/au/aul/bibs/closeair.htm

8.4 Forward Air Control:

[QUOTE]

"Forward air control is the provision of guidance to Close Air Support (CAS)[1] aircraft intended to ensure that their attack hits the intended target and does not injure friendly troops. This task is carried out by a forward air controller (FAC).[2] For NATO forces the qualifications and experience required to be a FAC are set out in a NATO Standard (STANAG). FACs may form part of a Fire Support Team or Tactical Air Control Party, they may be ground based, airborne FACs in fixed wing aircraft (FAC-A) or in helicopters (ABFAC).[3]Since 2003 the United States Armed Forces have used the term joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) for some of their ground based FACs.[4][5]

A primary function of a Forward Air Controller is ensuring the safety of friendly troops. Enemy targets in the Forward Edge of the Battle Area (FEBA) are often close to friendly forces and therefore friendly forces are at risk of friendly fire through proximity during air attack. The danger is twofold: the bombing pilot cannot identify the target clearly, and is not aware of the locations of friendly forces. Camouflage, constantly changing situation and the fog of war all increase the risk. Forward Air Controllers are not needed for air interdiction, the term used for air attacks conducted at further distances from friendly forces.[6]

[END QUOTE http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Forward_air_control ]

Lasers For Close Air Support: I believe you will find that Forward Air Controllers probably do not use AN/PEQ-2 lasers for target designation in Close Air Support situations:

[QUOTE]

U.S. Air Force Joint Terminal Air Controllers and Marine Corps Forward Air Controllers typically employ a lightweight device, such as the AN/PED-1 Lightweight Laser Designator Rangefinder (LLDR), permitting them to designate targets for Close Air Support aircraft flying overhead and in close proximity to friendly forces.[2]

Northrop Grumman's LLDR, using an eye-safe laser wavelength, recognizes targets, finds the range to a target, and fixes target locations for laser-guided, GPS-guided, and conventional munitions. This lightweight, interoperable system uniquely provides range finding and targeting information to other digital battlefield systems.[3]"

[END QUOTE http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laser_designator ]

9. EMBASSY SECURITY RESPONSIBILITY:

9.1 White House Intelligence Briefings:

As a general rule, the President is only advised of threats that rise far above the routine threats detected by the Intelligence Community around the world. Intelligence PROFESSIONALS make these threat assessments, and send them up through the chain of command.

Although hindsight is 20/20, analysts must work with EXISTING threat information to produce intelligence reports. When terrorists employ sufficient operational security, they ensure that THEIR threat does not stand out from OTHER threats that intelligence analysts invariably encounter. This is why intelligence reporting to Presidents Bush and Obama cannot be reasonably faulted for failure to detect either the 9/11 or Benghazi attacks. (On the other hand, the faulty Iraqi threat reporting CAN be faulted for failure to use due diligence.)

9.2 Diplomatic Security Service:

Some people suffer from asinine assumptions that politicians are routinely involved in security for diplomatic facilities. Such specious speculation is as delusional as ASSumptions that the White House is routinely involved in security standards for military facilities. This would be micromanagement at its worst, akin to a state governor managing courthouse security or the highway patrol.

On the contrary, diplomatic security is routinely managed by professional Special Agents of the Diplomatic Security Service, not political appointees such as the Secretary of State:

[QUOTE]

The Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security is in charge of the Bureau of Diplomatic Security and the Office of Foreign Missions (OFM). Under the Assistant Secretary of State are several Deputy Assistant Secretaries; the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary is the Director for the Diplomatic Security Service (DSS). The DSS is an organization within the Bureau of Diplomatic Security (DS). The Director for the Diplomatic Security Service, who is the top ranking, active Special Agent in the service, leads a force of Special Agents, Diplomatic Couriers, Security Engineering Officers, and Security Technical Specialists. Special Agents are sometimes referred to as "DS Agents" or "DSS Agents." Both terms are used interchangeably within the agency and other organizations.

[END QUOTE http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bureau_of_Diplomatic_Security ]

[QUOTE]

The Bureau of Diplomatic Security (DS) is the security and law enforcement arm of the U.S. Department of State. DS is a world leader in international investigations, threat analysis, cyber security, counterterrorism, security technology, and protection of people, property, and information.

The Bureau is responsible for providing a safe and secure environment for the conduct of U.S. foreign policy. Every diplomatic mission in the world operates under a security program designed and maintained by Diplomatic Security. In the United States, Diplomatic Security personnel protect the Secretary of State and high-ranking foreign dignitaries and officials visiting the United States, investigates passport and visa fraud, and conducts personnel security investigations. Operating from a global platform in 25 U.S. cities and 159 foreign countries, DS ensures that America can conduct diplomacy safely and securely. DS plays a vital role in protecting U.S. embassies and personnel overseas, securing critical information systems, investigating passport and visa fraud, and fighting the war on terror.

[END QUOTE http://www.state.gov/m/ds/index.htm ]

9.3 Republicans Cut Embassy Security Funding:

[QUOTE]

For fiscal 2013, the GOP-controlled House proposed spending $1.934 billion for theState Department’s Worldwide Security Protection program — well below the $2.15 billion requested by the Obama administration. House Republicans cut the administration’s request for embassy security funding by $128 million in fiscal 2011 and $331 million in fiscal 2012. (Negotiations with the Democrat-controlled Senate restored about $88 million of the administration’s request.) Last year, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned that Republicans’ proposed cuts to her department would be “detrimental to America’s national security” — a charge Republicans rejected.

Ryan, Issa and other House Republicans voted for an amendment in 2009 to cut $1.2 billion from State operations, including funds for 300 more diplomatic security positions. Under Ryan’s budget, non-defense discretionary spending, which includes State Department funding, would be slashed nearly 20 percent in 2014, which would translate to more than $400 million in additional cuts to embassy security.

[END QUOTE http://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/dana-milbank-forget-about-big-bird/2012/10/09/5f9a411c-1258-11e2-ba83-a7a396e6b2a7_story.html ]

9.4 After Benghazi Attack, Private Security Hovers as an Issue

[QUOTE]

WASHINGTON — Lost amid the election-year wrangling over the militants’ attack on the United States Mission in Benghazi, Libya, is a complex back story involving growing regional resentment against heavily armed American private security contractors, increased demands on State Department resources and mounting frustration among diplomats over ever-tighter protections that they say make it more difficult to do their jobs.

The Benghazi attacks, in which the United States ambassador and three other Americans were killed, come at the end of a 10-year period in which the State Department — sending its employees into a lengthening list of war zones and volatile regions — has regularly ratcheted up security for its diplomats. The aggressive measures used by private contractors eventually led to shootings in Afghanistan and Iraq that provoked protests, including an episode involving guards from an American security company, Blackwater, that left at least 17 Iraqis dead in Baghdad’s Nisour Square.

The ghosts of that shooting clearly hung over Benghazi. Earlier this year, the new Libyan government had expressly barred Blackwater-style armed contractors from flooding into the country. “The Libyans were not keen to have boots on the ground,” one senior State Department official said.

That forced the State Department to rely largely on its own diplomatic security arm, which officials have said lacks the resources to provide adequate protection in war zones.

On Capitol Hill this week, Democrats and Republicans sparred at a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing over what happened in Benghazi, whether security at the mission was adequate, and what — if anything — could have been done to prevent the tragedy.

But amid calls for more protection for diplomats overseas, some current and former State Department officials cautioned about the risks of going too far. “The answer cannot be to operate from a bunker,” Eric A. Nordstrom, who until earlier this year served as the chief security officer at the United States Embassy in Tripoli, Libya, told the committee.

Barbara K. Bodine, who served as ambassador to Yemen when the destroyer Cole was bombed in 2000, said: “What we need is a policy of risk management, but what we have now is a policy of risk avoidance. Nobody wants to take responsibility in case something happens, so nobody is willing to have a debate over what is reasonable security and what is excessive.”

For the State Department, the security situation in Libya came down in part to the question of whether it was a war zone or just another African outpost.

Even though the country was still volatile in the wake of the bloody rebellion that ousted Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi, the State Department did not include Libya on a list of dangerous postings that are high priority for extra security resources.

Only the American Embassies in Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan are exempted from awarding security contracts to the lowest bidder. Dangerous posts are allowed to consider “best value” contracting instead, according to a State Department inspector general’s report in February.

The large private security firms that have protected American diplomats in Iraq and Afghanistan sought State Department contracts in Libya, and at least one made a personal pitch to the ambassador, J. Christopher Stevens, who was killed in the militants’ attack in Benghazi on Sept. 11, according to a senior official at one firm.

But given the Libyan edict banning the contractors, the Obama administration was eager to reduce the American footprint there. After initially soliciting bids from major security companies for work in Libya, State Department officials never followed through.

“We went in to make a pitch, and nothing happened,” said the security firm official. He said the State Department could have found a way around the Libyans’ objections if it had wanted to.

Instead, the department relied on a small British company to provide several unarmed Libyan guards for security at the mission in Benghazi. For the personal protection of the diplomats, the department largely depended on its Diplomatic Security Service.

The wrangling over protection is part of a larger debate that has been under way for years within the State Department over how to balance security with the need of American diplomats to move freely.

Many diplomats rankle at the constraints imposed on them by security officials, who demand that they travel around foreign capitals in heavily armored convoys that local civilians find insulting and that make it nearly impossible for the envoys to meet discreetly with foreign officials. Many American diplomats have also grown deeply frustrated by the constraints imposed on them by working in the new, highly secure embassies that have been constructed around the world over the past decade.

After the 1998 bombings of two American embassies in East Africa by Al Qaeda, the State Department began a multibillion-dollar program to replace many embassies with hardened and highly secure facilities. American construction companies with experience in building prisons and military barracks won many of the contracts to build cookie-cutter buildings that look more like fortresses than diplomatic outposts. Between 2001 and 2010, 52 embassies were built, and many others are now under construction or being designed.

Often located in remote suburban areas far from crowded streets, the buildings are designed to withstand truck bombs, but they also require local security forces and heavily armed guards to resist the type of attack that the militants staged in Benghazi.

But many diplomats say the fortified embassies make it difficult for them to do their jobs, forcing them to find ways around them. Ronald E. Neumann, who served as the ambassador in Afghanistan from 2005 to 2007, and who worked in Baghdad before that, said that many foreign officials refuse to come into American Embassies because they are insulted by the intrusive security measures, and they do not want American officials coming to their homes with huge convoys.

“So you meet people in hotels,” said Mr. Neumann, now the president of the American Academy of Diplomacy in Washington. The security “has forced you to get more creative.”

That can mean taking more risks. “A lot of people are simply violating the security regulations to do their jobs,” said Anthony H. Cordesman, a national security analyst at the Center for International and Strategic Studies in Washington. “They have to find ways to get out, and sometimes they end-run the security officer, or sometimes the security officer will turn a blind eye.”

In fact, just as the Benghazi attack occurred, the State Department’s building department was beginning to address some of the frustrations by proposing more open and accessible designs for embassies. Under the new policy, embassies will still have to meet the same security standards, but the State Department will require that a higher priority be given to the visual appearance of buildings and will try to situate them in more central locations so that they are not so isolated. It is unclear whether the Benghazi crisis will force the State Department to abandon the new design policy.

“The problem is that embassies no longer function as public buildings,” said Jane Loeffler, the author of “The Architecture of Diplomacy,” a history of the design and construction of American embassies. “They used to be public, but no longer.”

For the State Department, finding the right balance between security and diplomacy has become increasingly difficult in a political environment. Perhaps no one understands that as well as Patrick F. Kennedy.

Five years ago, Mr. Kennedy, then the under secretary of state for management in the Bush administration, was caught up in a high-profile Congressional investigation of the episode in Nisour Square. Democratic lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee criticized the department for lax management of overly aggressive security contractors.

This week, Mr. Kennedy, who has the same job in the Obama administration, faced Republicans on the same House committee, who criticized the State Department for lax management and failing to provide more aggressive security in Benghazi.

[END QUOTE http://www.nytimes.com/2012/10/13/world/africa/private-security-hovers-as-issue-after-embassy-attack-in-benghazi-libya.html?pagewanted=all&_r=0 ]

10. LIBYA SECURITY REQUESTS:

10.1 Tripoli Embassy Security:

[QUOTE]

WASHINGTON — In the weeks leading up to the attack last month on the American diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, that killed Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens and three other Americans, diplomats on the ground sounded increasingly urgent alarms. In a stream of diplomatic cables, embassy security officers warned their superiors at the State Department of a worsening threat from Islamic extremists, and requested that the teams of military personnel and State Department security guards who were already on duty be kept in service.

The requests were denied, but they were largely focused on extending the tours of security guards at the American Embassy in Tripoli — not at the diplomatic compound in Benghazi, 400 miles away. And State Department officials testified this week during a hearing by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee that extending the tour of additional guards — a 16-member military security team — through mid-September would not have changed the bloody outcome because they were based in Tripoli, not Benghazi.

The handling of these requests has now been caught up in a sharply partisan debate over whether the Obama administration underestimated the terrorist threat in Libya. In a debate with Representative Paul D. Ryan on Thursday night, Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. said White House officials were not told about requests for any additional security. “We weren’t told they wanted more security again,” Mr. Biden said.

The Romney campaign on Friday pounced on the conflicting statements, accusing Mr. Biden of continuing to deny the nature of the attack. The White House scrambled to explain the apparent contradiction between Mr. Biden’s statement and the testimony from State Department officials at the House hearing.

The White House spokesman, Jay Carney, said Friday that security issues related to diplomatic posts in Libya and other countries were dealt with at the State Department, not the White House. Based on interviews with administration officials, as well as in diplomatic cables, and Congressional testimony, those security decisions appear to have been made largely by midlevel State Department security officials, and did not involve Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton or her top aides.

While it is unclear what impact a handful of highly trained additional guards might have had in Benghazi were they able to deploy there, some State Department officials said it would probably not have made any difference in blunting the Sept. 11 assault from several dozen heavily armed militants.

“An attack of that kind of lethality, we’re never going to have enough guns,” Patrick F. Kennedy, under secretary of state for management, said at Wednesday’s hearing. “We are not an armed camp ready to fight it out.”

A senior administration official said that the military team, which was authorized by a directive from Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta, was never intended to have an open-ended or Libya-wide mission.

“This was not a SWAT team with a DC-3 on alert to jet them off to other cities in Libya to respond to security issues,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the delicacy of the matter.

Security in Benghazi had been a growing concern for American diplomats this year. In April, the convoy of the United Nations special envoy for Libya was attacked there. In early June, a two-vehicle convoy carrying the British ambassador came under attack by rocket-propelled grenades. Militants struck the American mission with a homemade bomb, but no one was hurt. In late June, the Red Cross was attacked and the organization pulled out.

“We were the last thing on their target list to remove from Benghazi,” Lt. Col. Andrew Wood of the Utah National Guard, who was deployed in Tripoli as the leader of the American military security unit, told the House committee.

But friends and colleagues of Ambassador Stevens said he was adamant about maintaining an American presence in Benghazi, the heart of the opposition to the Qaddafi government.

“Our people can’t live in bunkers and do their jobs,” Mrs. Clinton said Friday. “But it is our solemn responsibility to constantly improve, to reduce the risks our people face and make sure they have the resources they need to do their jobs.”

At American diplomatic facilities overseas, the host nation is primarily responsible for providing security outside the compound’s walls. Inside the compound, the State Department is in charge, relying on a mix of diplomatic security officers, local contract guards and Marines. The Marines are responsible for guarding classified documents, which they are instructed to destroy if there is a breach of the compound. Senior diplomats are protected by diplomatic security officers, not a detachment of Marines, as Mr. Ryan asserted in Thursday night’s debate.

In deciding whether to extend a military security team, the State Department often faces a difficult financial decision at a time when its security budget is under severe pressure. The department must reimburse the Pentagon for the cost of these soldiers, an expense that can quickly run into the millions of dollars. For that reason, the State Department typically pushes to make the transition to local contractors, who are much cheaper.

In their debate, Mr. Biden responded to Mr. Ryan’s attacks by accusing him and his fellow Republicans of cutting the administration’s request for embassy security and construction. House Republicans this year voted to cut back the administration’s request, but still approved more than was spent last year.

In an agreement between the Pentagon and the State Department, the military team was extended twice — December 2011 and March 2012 — but when it came to a third extension, Eric A. Nordstrom, the former chief security officer in Libya, said he was told he could not request another extension beyond August.

Charlene Lamb, a deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of Diplomatic Security, said at the hearing that a request from Mr. Nordstrom to extend the military team was only a recommendation and that the State Department had been right not to heed it. Ms. Lamb also testified that budget considerations played no part in considering additional security. Decisions on diplomatic security went no higher than Ms. Lamb and, in limited cases, Mr. Kennedy, officials said.

The broader strategy, Ms. Lamb said, was to phase out the American military team and rely more on the Libyan militiamen who were protecting the compound along with a small number of American security officers. Ms. Lamb said this model of relying on locally hired guards had worked at the United States Embassy in Yemen.

In a July 9 cable signed by Ambassador Stevens, the embassy requested that the State Department extend the tours for a minimum of three security personnel in Benghazi. The department had earlier approved a request for five guards for the mission, which was still in effect at the time of the July 9 cable.

Five American security agents were at the compound at the time of the assault, Ms. Lamb said, though it was later noted that only three were based at the compound and that two had accompanied Mr. Stevens from Tripoli. She said there were also three members of a Libyan militia who were helping to protect the compound.

[END QUOTE http://www.nytimes.com/2012/10/13/world/africa/cables-show-requests-to-state-dept-for-security-in-libya-were-focused-on-tripoli.html?pagewanted=all&_r=0]

10.2 ­Benghazi Consulate Security:

10.2.1 Benghazi "interim facility," not official State Department consulate:

[QUOTE]

Part of the reason Marines were not stationed at the Benghazi compound is that it is not an embassy or consulate, but a “diplomatic mission,” officials said.

In some conflict zones, State Department officials work in buildings other than embassies or consulates in order to conduct “expeditionary diplomacy” — establishing an initial presence and building a relationship with locals, as in post-revolution Libya, officials said.

Senior administration officials described the facility in Benghazi as an “interim” one that the State Department had acquired before the fall of dictator Moammar Gadhafi, consisting of a main building and several ancillary buildings, as well as an annex farther away.

[END QUOTE Read more: http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2012/sep/15/official-no-marines-libya-time-benghazi-attack/#ixzz2JVo1qUrL ]

10.2.2 Benghazi August 16 cable: "mission would ask for more help" by submitting SPECIFIC requests:

[QUOTE]

The U.S. Mission in Benghazi convened an “emergency meeting” less than a month before the assault that killed Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans, because Al Qaeda had training camps in Benghazi and the consulate could not defend against a “coordinated attack,” according to a classified cable reviewed by Fox News.

Summarizing an Aug. 15 emergency meeting convened by the U.S. Mission in Benghazi, the Aug. 16 cable marked “SECRET” said that the State Department’s senior security officer, also known as the RSO, did not believe the consulate could be protected.

“RSO (Regional Security Officer) expressed concerns with the ability to defend Post in the event of a coordinated attack due to limited manpower, security measures, weapons capabilities, host nation support, and the overall size of the compound,” the cable said.

According to a review of the cable addressed to the Office of the Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Emergency Action Committee was also briefed "on the location of approximately ten Islamist militias and AQ training camps within Benghazi … these groups ran the spectrum from Islamist militias, such as the QRF Brigade and Ansar al-Sharia, to ‘Takfirist thugs.’” Each U.S. mission has a so-called Emergency Action Committee that is responsible for security measures and emergency planning.

The details in the cable seemed to foreshadow the deadly Sept. 11 attack on the U.S. compound, which was a coordinated, commando-style assault using direct and indirect fire. Al Qaeda in North Africa and Ansar al-Sharia, both mentioned in the cable, have since been implicated in the consulate attack.

In addition to describing the security situation in Benghazi as “trending negatively,” the cable said explicitly that the mission would ask for more help. “In light of the uncertain security environment, US Mission Benghazi will submit specific requests to US Embassy Tripoli for additional physical security upgrades and staffing needs by separate cover.”

As for specific threats against the U.S., the cable warned the intelligence was not clear on the issue, cautioning that the militias in Benghazi were not concerned with any significant retaliation from the Libyan government, which had apparently lost control in Benghazi. A briefer explained that they “did not have information suggesting that these entities were targeting Americans but did caveat that (there was not) a complete picture of their intentions yet. RSO (Regional Security Officer) noted that the Benghazi militias have become more brazen in their actions and have little fear of reprisal from the (government of Libya.)”

While the administration’s public statements have suggested that the attack came without warning, the Aug. 16 cable seems to undercut those claims. It was a direct warning to the State Department that the Benghazi consulate was vulnerable to attack, that it could not be defended and that the presence of anti-U.S. militias and Al Qaeda was well-known to the U.S. intelligence community.

In a three-page cable on Sept 11, the day Stevens and the three other Americans were killed, Stevens wrote about “growing problems with security” in Benghazi and “growing frustration” with the security forces and Libyan police. The ambassador saw both as “too weak to keep the country secure.”

Fox News asked the State Department to respond to a series of questions about the Aug. 16 cable, including who was specifically charged with reviewing it and whether action was taken by Washington or Tripoli. Fox News also asked, given the specific warnings and the detailed intelligence laid out in the cable, whether the State Department considered extra measures for the consulate in light of the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks – and if no action was taken, who made that call.

The State Department press office declined to answer specific questions, citing the classified nature of the cable.

"An independent board is conducting a thorough review of the assault on our post in Benghazi," Deputy Spokesman Mark Toner said in written statement. "Once we have the board's comprehensive account of what happened, findings and recommendations, we can fully address these matters."

[END QUOTE Read more: http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2012/10/31/exclusive-us-memo-warned-libya-consulate-couldnt-withstand-coordinated-attack/#ixzz2DT45gg8N ]

Please note that that the cable said they "will submit specific requests" for more security, but there is no record of any such requests! Nevertheless, "The Board found that certain senior State Department officials within two bureaus demonstrated a lack of proactive leadership and management ability in their responses to security concerns posed by Special Mission Benghazi, given the deteriorating threat environment and the lack of reliable host government protection. However, the Board did not find reasonable cause to determine that any individual U.S. government employee breached his or her duty.

--------

"Security in Benghazi was not recognized and implemented as a "shared responsibility" by the bureaus in Washington charged with supporting the post, resulting in stove-piped discussions and decisions on policy and security. That said, Embassy Tripoli did not demonstrate strong and sustained advocacy with Washington for increased security for Special Mission Benghazi."

--------

The Board found that Ambassador Stevens made the decision to travel to Benghazi independently of Washington, per standard practice. Timing for his trip was driven in part by commitments in Tripoli, as well as a staffing gap between principal officers in Benghazi. Plans for the Ambassador's trip provided for minimal close protection security support and were not shared thoroughly with the Embassy's country team, who were not fully aware of planned movements off compound. The Ambassador did not see a direct threat of an attack of this nature and scale on the U.S. Mission in the overall negative trendline of security incidents from spring to summer 2012. His status as the leading U.S. government advocate on Libya policy, and his expertise on Benghazi in particular, caused Washington to give unusual deference to his judgments." - http://www.cfr.org/libya/accountability-review-board-report-unclassified-benghazi-embassy-attack-december-2012/p29691

10.2.3 Ambassador Stevens refused security help from General Ham

[QUOTE]

Earlier this week, McClatchy Newspapers reported U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens had refused offers of more security before the attack on the consulate.

Why Stevens, who was killed along with three other embassy workers, turned down the offers was unclear, given embassy officials during an Aug. 15 meeting concluded they could not defend the consulate in Benghazi amid deteriorating conditions in the city.

In a cable, the embassy outlined the circumstances and said it would detail what it needed in a separate cable.

"In light of the uncertain security environment, U.S. Mission Benghazi will submit specific requests to U.S. Embassy Tripoli for additional physical security upgrades and staffing needs by separate cover," said the cable, which was first reported by Fox News.

Rather than wait for the second cable, however, Army Gen. Carter Ham, then-commander of the U.S. Africa Command, called Stevens and asked if the embassy needed a special security team, the officials said. Stevens told Ham it did not, the government officials said.

During a meeting several weeks later, Ham again asked Stevens if he wanted additional military security and again Stevens said no, the officials told McClatchy.

"He didn't say why. He just turned it down," one official said, speaking anonymously.

[END QUOTE Read more: http://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2013/05/15/White-House-releases-Benghazi-emails/UPI-91321368625856/#ixzz2XdOnpWwR ]

11. SEARCH FOR SCAPEGOATS:

The desire to affix responsibility for tragedies is a very human trait, but it often becomes a search for scapegoats when other motivation is present. This is especially true when tragedies involve death. Both literal and virtual witch hunts often result.

11.1 System Failures:

All tragedies may involve system failures, but investigators must carefully distinguish between design failures and human failures. Protection is rarely absolute. All systems have limits that may be overloaded even when working as designed. For example, major tragedies such as Sandy, Katrina, Pearl Harbor and 9/11 involve system overloads. On the other hand, most traffic accidents are caused by human failure.

Some tragedies, however, may be attributed to a combination of design flaws and human failure. Those with ulterior motives may tend to shift the blame to fit their agendas. Those who sued Audi for "unintended acceleration" cases, for example, insisted design flaws were responsible, while the manufacturer contended that driver error was to blame. As a result, brake interlock system were designed across the industry to prevent such human error.

It is often difficult for laymen to fairly evaluate responsibility for tragedies, especially once professional advocates (such as lawyers) are involved. The public has traditionally depended upon journalists to provide the most objective reporting. In fact, the Code of Ethics of the Society of Professional Journalists (see http://www.spj.org/ethicscode.asp ) attempts to ensure honest reporting.

11.2 William Kristol and Journalist Integrity:

When journalists become professional advocates, they are in a unique position to subtly influence public opinion. The Weekly Standard's William Kristol is a case in point. His October 26 suggestion that President Obama decided "against sending in military assets to help the Americans in need" ( see http://www.weeklystandard.com/blogs/petraeus-throws-obama-under-bus_657896.html ) is refuted by the deployment of American commandos from Europe to Sicily for Benghazi action, as reported by CBS News two days earlier:

"The team, known as the Commander's In-extremis Force, was designed specifically for quick reaction to unforeseen emergencies. But U.S. officials say it did not arrive in Sicily until after the attack was over (see (http://www.cbsnews.com/8301-18563_162-57539738/u.s-military-poised-for-rescue-in-benghazi/ ). Nevertheless, in a brazen display of journalistic malfeasance, Kristol declared "Someone decided not to send in military assets to help those Agency operators."

William Kristol is apparently a major node in the Conservative Disinformation Network (seehttp://kaleokualoha2878577.newsvine.com/_news/2011/01/09/5793761-the-conservative-disinformation-network-13-march-2011 ).

11.3 "Frankenstorm of Disinformation": Reaction to the Benghazi attack has produced a virtual "Frankenstorm" of disinformation. Just as Hurricane Sandy hitting the Atlantic Coast is magnified by the combination of cold arctic air with tropical hurricane elements, so too is the Benghazi reaction magnified by "confirmation bias" effects of the "Curveball Syndrome."

11.3.1 Confirmation Bias:

[QUOTE]

Confirmation bias (also called confirmatory bias or myside bias) is a tendency of people to favor information that confirms their beliefs orhypotheses.[Note 1][1] People display this bias when they gather or remember information selectively, or when they interpret it in a biased way. The effect is stronger for emotionally charged issues and for deeply entrenched beliefs. For example, in reading about gun control, people usually prefer sources that affirm their existing attitudes. They also tend to interpret ambiguous evidence as supporting their existing position. Biased search, interpretation and memory have been invoked to explain attitude polarization (when a disagreement becomes more extreme even though the different parties are exposed to the same evidence), belief perseverance (when beliefs persist after the evidence for them is shown to be false), the irrational primacy effect (a greater reliance on information encountered early in a series) and illusory correlation (when people falsely perceive an association between two events or situations).

[END QUOTE http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Confirmation_bias ]

Wikiphobes see http://www.sciencedaily.com/articles/c/confirmation_bias.htm

11.3.2 "Curveball Syndrome":

[QUOTE]

Rafid Ahmed Alwan al-Janabi (Arabic: رافد أحمد علوان‎, Rāfid Aḥmad Alwān; born 1968), known by the Central Intelligence Agency cryptonym "Curveball", is an Iraqi citizen who defected from Iraq in 1999, claiming that he had worked as a chemical engineer at a plant that manufacturedmobile biological weapon laboratories as part of an Iraqi weapons of mass destruction program.[1] Alwan's allegations were subsequently shown to be false by the Iraq Survey Group'sfinal report published in 2004.[2][3]

Despite warnings from the German Federal Intelligence Service questioning the authenticity of the claims, the US Government utilized them to build a rationale for military action in the lead up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, including in the 2003 State of the Union address, where President Bush said "we know that Iraq, in the late 1990s, had several mobile biological weapons labs", and Colin Powell's presentation to the UN Security Council, which contained a computer generated image of a mobile biological weapons laboratory.[1][4] On November 4, 2007, 60 Minutes revealed Curveball's real identity.[5] Former CIA official Tyler Drumheller summed up Curveball as "a guy trying to get his green card essentially, in Germany, and playing the system for what it was worth."[1]

The Bush administration laid blame on the CIA, criticizing its officials for "failing to investigate" doubts about Curveball, which emerged after an October 2002 National Intelligence Estimate. In May 2004, over a year after the invasion of Iraq, the CIA concluded formally that Curveball's information was fabricated. Furthermore, on June 26, 2006, The Washington Post reported that "the CIA acknowledged that Curveball was a con artist who drove a taxi in Iraq and spun his engineering knowledge into a fantastic but plausible tale about secret bioweapons factories on wheels."[16]

On April 8, 2005, CIA Director Porter Goss ordered an internal review of the CIA in order to determine why doubts about Curveball's reliability were not forwarded to policy makers. Former CIA Director George Tenet and his former deputy, John E. McLaughlin, announced that they were not aware of doubts about Curveball's veracity before the war. However, Tyler Drumheller, the former chief of the CIA's European division, told the Los Angeles Times that "everyone in the chain of command knew exactly what was happening."

[END QUOTE http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Curveball_(informant) ]

Also see http://www.guardian.co.uk/world/2011/feb/16/colin-powell-cia-curveball andhttp://www.npr.org/blogs/thetwo-way/2011/02/17/133840050/german-foreign-minister-cia-knew-curveballs-wmd-intel-was-questionable

The "Curveball Syndrome," therefore, is the tendency of professional advocates to stack the evidence to support a particular agenda. Some professionals, such as private attorneys, explicitly function as advocates. Other professionals, such as intelligence analysts, journalists, and prosecutors, are supposedly objective in fulfilling their duties.

11.4 Breach Of Ethics:

When supposedly objective professionals stack the evidence to support an agenda, it is a breach of professional ethics, and may even constitute malfeasance in office. Ex-D.A. Mike Nifong, of Duke lacrosse infamy, seems to have demonstrated malfeasance in office. Some journalists may have similarly violated their professional responsibilities in reporting on Benghazi-Gate.

11.5 The Benghazi Cover-Up Straw Man: Some critics seem to believe that the Obama administration conspired to cover-up Al Qaeda involvement because it conflicted with their purported positions on the demise of Al Qaeda or "winning" the war on terror. Any such cover-up, however, would be protecting a straw man because it misrepresents the Obama administration's position. As articulated by contributor "Xerxes":

11.5.1 Analysis By "Xerxes":

Every conspiracy theory has to be able to articulate an argument explaining WHY the supposed conspiracy was carried out, what did the perpetrators hope to achieve with their conspiracy? When Benghazi conspiracy theorists are asked to explain why the Obama administration would feel the need to engage in a cover-up, many cannot answer. But those who can generally claim that Obama has been going around claiming to have defeated Al Qaeda and won the war on terror, and so this attack would weaken the administration's claim and cost him votes. Therefore, they theorize, Obama felt he HAD to cover up that this was a terrorist attack.

The problem with this argument, however, is that the Obama administration has NOT claimed to have won the war on terror, or to have defeated Al Qaeda. Some Obama-haters have even claimed that "Obama's claim to have defeated Al Qaeda was the central part of his re-election campaign" when in reality the central part of his campaign was about tax increases for the wealthy, increased spending on education and clean technology, his record in saving the US auto industry, and Mitt Romney's lying. But with regard to Al Qaeda and terrorism, the Obama administration has been on record saying on various occasions before the Benghazi attacks that, while Al Qaeda has been largely decimated to the extent it can no longer conduct large scale 9/11 type attacks in the western world, it is STILL a threat in the muslim world, in particular in countries with weak or nonexistent governments, such as Somalia, Yemen and... LIBYA. So the conspiracy theorists claims for a motive are contradicted, as always, by facts.

But not only do the facts show Obama never claimed to have defeated Al Qaeda, the idea that Obama had reason to fear a voter backlash if voters learned that terrorists were behind the Benghazi attacks makes no sense. For one thing it is proven false by the election results themselves - if there WAS a cover-up it proved remarkably short-lived, barely two weeks, and voters DID learn before the election that the attacks were terror-related. Yet Obama was re-elected! So the obvious lesson is that voters DONT take it out on a sitting president when terrorists attack American interests. And why would anyone think that they WOULD? Despite 3000 deaths on 9/11, Bush was re-elected - the biggest terror attack ever didn't hurt his re-election. There is no historical reason to believe voters react to terror attacks by getting mad at the sitting president. Quite the opposite in fact! Voters generally tend to rally around whoever is president when America is attacked, not the other way around.

In fact Bush realized this, which is why a month or so before every a congressional or national election, he would routinely raise the national "threat level." Knowing that many voters believe that "you don't switch leaders in the middle of a war/crisis" Bush felt the need to remind people that we WERE in a crisis. So with an election looming, Obama, contrary to what Benghazi conspiracy theorists believe, had an incentive to claim that the attack WAS a terror attack, not the other way around! Their belief that the election gave him an incentive to claim it was NOT a terrorist attack is contrary to what we know about how voters behave.

11.5.2 "War On Terror" Statements Recognize Continued Al Qaeda Threat:

11.5.2.1 SecDef Panetta Statement (11 September 2012): "Al Qaeda still poses a threat"

[QUOTE]

Despite the decimation of its top leadership, the al-Qaeda still poses a threat and the US will continue to pursue it, Defence Secretary Leon Panetta said today.

Observing that the US has made tremendous progress in war against terrorism, Panetta said people who have conducted these operations against al-Qaeda deserve tremendous credit.

"But we need to continue the fight to make sure that it never happens again," the Defence Secretary said.

"We have brought bin Laden to justice. We've decimated the leadership of al-Qaeda. We have seriously undermined their ability to plan and conduct an attack similar to 9/11," Panetta said.

"While al-Qaeda still remains a threat, we have dealt a serious blow to their network," he added.

"Our troops are still fighting to deny safe haven to al-Qaeda and to their extremist allies in Afghanistan. And we are continuing to fight them in Yemen, in Somalia and in North Africa," Panetta said.

"Make no mistake, we will pursue and we will fight them wherever they go. There is no place that will be safe for them to hide from justice," he added.

Responding to a question, Panetta said efforts by military and intelligence officials to go after those who were responsible for terrorist attacks against the US and those who continue to plan similar attacks on this country have been very successful"

[END QUOTE http://www.business-standard.com/india/news/al-qaeda-still-posesthreat-panetta/186135/on ]

11.5.2.2 "US Intel: Bomb Plot Shows Al Qaeda Still a Threat"

[QUOTE]

US Intel: Bomb Plot Shows Al Qaeda Still a Threat

By Caitlin Burke and Efrem Graham

CBN News

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

The CIA has foiled an al Qaeda bomb plot against the United States. But officials say even thought the bomber has been caught, al Qaeda is becoming more sophisticated, and the threat is far from over.

The plot is a reminder that al Qaeda still has its sights set on the U.S. This time, they have a new type of bomb, one intended to slip past airport security and take down a U.S.-bound commercial airplane.

"We are dealing with a dynamic adversary here, so they are always going to identify the vulnerabilities and work-arounds in our own systems," Frank Cilluffo,with George Washington University, said.

CBN News Terrorism Analyst Erick Stakelbeck shared his insights on the threat al Qaeda poses the United States, on "The 700 Club," May 8.

U.S. officials say the bomb was confiscated after the CIA unraveled the terror plot. The plot involved an upgrade of the underwear bomb that failed to detonate on Christmas 2009.

The would-be suicide bomber was based in Yemen. He was planning the attack around the anniversary of the killing of Osama bin Laden. Officials say he had not yet picked a target or bought a ticket when the CIA stepped in.

Al Qaeda bombmaker Ibrahim Al Asiri, the apparent mastermind of the plot, is still at large but known to be operating out of Yemen.

Officials say al Qaeda still seeks to avenge bin Laden's death, a far different story from a few weeks ago when the National Journal quoted a State Department official saying "The war on terror is over."

"What this incident makes clear is that this country has to continue to remain vigilant against those who would seek to attack this country," Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said during a press conference at the Pentagon.

The operation to thwart the latest bomb plot unfolded even as the White House and Department of Homeland Security assured the American people that they knew of no al Qaeda plots against the U.S. around the anniversary of bin Laden's death.

"We have no credible information that terrorist organizations, including al Qaeda, are plotting attacks in the U.S. to coincide with the anniversary of bin Laden's death," White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said on April 26.

But Obama was being briefed on the plot in April by counter-terrorism adviser John Brennan.

These new bombs use a more sophisticated detonation system, one without any metallic parts. Security experts say even the best airport scanners may not have caught the devices. And another concern - it's unclear how many airports abroad even have the body-scanner technology.

U.S. officials say there may be several other would-be suicide bombers with similar non-metallic devices out there. And al Qaeda's English-language magazine continues to call for attacks against the U.S.

The most recent issue offered advice on how to start huge forest fires and carry out urban assassinations.

[END QUOTE http://www.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2012/May/CIA-Foils-al-Qaeda-Bomb-Plot-against-US-Bound-Jet/ ]

11.5.2.3 SecState Clinton Statement (7 June 2012): Al Qaeda still a threat

[QUOTE]

ISTANBUL: Al Qaeda is still a serious and imminent threat as it is spreading geographically, US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday.

“The core of al Qaeda that carried out the 9/11 attacks may be on the path to defeat, but the threat has spread, becoming more geographically diverse,” Clinton said ahead of a counterterrorism meeting.

“We will always maintain our right to use force against groups such as al Qaeda that have attacked us and still threaten us with imminent attack.”

Although the group has lost serious blood after its core leadership ranks were destroyed, Clinton said, “the danger from terrorism remains urgent and undeniable.”

She was referring to the recent killing of al Qaeda number two Abu Yahya al-Libi Tuesday, after a US drone strike dealt the most weighty blow to the group since the killing of its mastermind, Osama bin Laden.

Since US President Barack Obama took office in 2009, US forces have been engaged in a relentless attempt to crush the group in various countries Afghanistan, Pakistan and Yemen.

[END QUOTE http://dawn.com/2012/06/07/al-qaeda-still-a-threat-spreading-geographically-clinton/ ]

11.6 Conspiracy Theories

11.6.1 Admiral Lyons

[QUOTE

The Conservative press is buzzing again with more damning claims about the brutal murder of Ambassador Stevens and the destruction of the US Consulate in Benghazi, Libya. While the Congress and the main stream media seem to have placed the events of September 11, 2012 on the back burner, Conservatives are once again promoting the claims of Retired Four Star Admiral James Lyons, who is unflinching in his belief that Barack Obama was part of a pre-planned and deadly criminal conspiracy that led to the events in Libya and the death of Chris Stevens, Glen Doherty, Tyrone Woods and Sean Smith.

Lyons was merciless in his accusations against President Obama:

“[T]he attack on the American Consulate in Benghazi… was the result of a bungled abduction attempt…. the first stage of an international prisoner exchange… [that] would have ensured the release of Omar Abdel Rahman, the ‘Blind Sheik’…”

The Admiral and his supporters on the right have been claiming for months that Libya was part of a bungled White House planned hostage exchange conceived and executed by the President and the Muslim Brotherhood. Not only have they accused Mr. Obama and members of his Administration of plans to trade Ambassador Stevens for the imprisoned Blind Sheikh, but prominent, outspoken Conservatives including Glen Beck have accused the Ambassador of heading a major gun running operation to illegally supply high tech weapons to members of the Syrian resistance with ties to al Qaeda and other Islamist terror groups.

[END QUOTE Read more at http://www.inquisitr.com/475038/retired-admiral-says-benghazi-gate-is-obamas-treasonous-and-impeachable-criminal-enterprise/#6RBc2l4PWMqhyh11.99 ]

It is especially appalling that some seem to give more credence to an 85-year old former CINCPAC admiral (Lyons), who has been retired for 25 years, than to the 66 year-old former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Of Staff, Admiral Mike Mullen, who has only been retired since 2011.

Compounding their questionable judgment is the fact that Admiral Mullen was the VICE CHAIRMAN of the Benghazi Accountability Review Board, and had access to classified material for the investigation. On the other hand, Admiral Lyons apparently only has access to the same unclassified open-source material as you and I.

This brouhaha once again proves that a predisposition to believe propaganda is a critical feature of effective disinformation campaigns. Just as "Good Germans" believed anti-Semitic propaganda like the "Protocols of the Elders of Zion" hoax, so too are conservatives predisposed to believe unsubstantiated anti-Obama statements from Capt Bailey, Admiral Lyons, Fox News, and others!

12. ACCOUNTABILITY REVIEW BOARD REPORT

12.1 Analysis

[QUOTE]

Benghazi report: ‘grossly inadequate’ security but also ‘remarkable heroism’

Catherine Chomiak

1:42 am on 12/19/2012

An independent Accountability Review Board has released an unclassified version of its report on the September attacks on the U.S. mission in Benghazi which killed four Americans including the U.S. Ambassador. The co-chairs of the Board are former Joint Chiefs Chairman Mike Mullen and former Ambassador Tom Pickering.

The ARB report, released late Tuesday, faults the State Department for “systemic failures and leadership and management deficiencies at senior levels [which] resulted in a Special Mission security posture that was inadequate for Benghazi and grossly inadequate to deal with the attack.” But it concluded that no government employee “engaged in misconduct or willfully ignored his or her responsibilities, and, therefore did not find reasonable cause [to recommend] disciplinary action.”

The Board was critical of the decision to rely on a local militia for security at the diplomatic post, calling the reliance on them “misplaced.”

Ambassador Chris Stevens, the report says, did not leave the diplomatic compound the day of the attack and there was no intelligence warning of a threat.

The report confirmed that there was no protest outside the compound before the attacks as initial intelligence had suggested. The ARB members concluded the attacks were “unanticipated in their scale and intensity” and that the responsibility for the loss of life rests solely with the terrorists who carried out the attacks.

The report noted that “the Benghazi attack represented the first murder of a U.S. ambassador since 1988.”

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (who has been working from home while recovering from a stomach virus and concussion) sent a letter to the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee along with the classified version of the ARB report on Tuesday. She opened her letter:

The State Department family includes nearly 70,000 men and women serving here in Washington and at more than 275 posts around the world. I am responsible for every one of them, and I am enormously proud to be a part of their team. Chris Stevens, Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods, and Glen Doherty–four brave Americans who dedicated themselves to serving and protecting our country–were killed during the terrorist attacks on our compounds in Benghazi, Libya, on the night of September 11, 2012. When some of our own lose their lives in service to our country, we must determine what went wrong, and we must learn from it.

The panel also absolves the Pentagon of any blame, saying there “simply was not enough time given the speed of the attacks for armed U.S. military assets to have made a difference.”

The report sets out a detailed timeline of the attack, including the fullest information yet released about Ambassador Stevens’ condition and whereabouts after he was separated from his security officer during the attacks. After an extensive review, the Board determined to the best of their knowledge that “an unidentified, unresponsive male foreigner–subsequently identified as Ambassador Stevens–was brought to the emergency room by six civilians.” The Board called the civilians “good Samaritans.”

With the clearing of smoke Ambassador Stevens’ rescuers found him within a room in the safe area of Villa C, did not know his identity, pulled him out through an egress window and sought medical attention for him. Although the Ambassador did not show signs of life upon arrival at the Benghazi Medical Center, doctors attempted to resuscitate him for some 45 minutes before declaring him deceased, by apparent smoke inhalation.

The report acknowledges “remarkable heroism” by the Americans in Benghazi that night: “U.S. personnel on the ground..performed with courage and readiness to risk their lives to protect their colleagues, in a near-impossible situation. The Board members believe every possible effort was made to rescue and recover Ambassador Stevens and Sean Smith.”

Secretary Clinton’s letter concludes by saying,

In the end, we will never prevent every act of terrorism or achieve perfect security. Our diplomats cannot work in bunkers and do their jobs. When America is absent, especially from the dangerous places, there are consequences. Extremism takes root, our interests suffer, and our security at home is threatened. We must accept a level of risk to protect this country we love and to advance our interests and values around the world.

…The United States refuses to be intimidated. We will not retreat. …We will keep leading and engaging, including in those hard places where America’s interests and values are at stake.

Since I was sworn in as Secretary of State, I have had the privilege of leading some of the finest men and women I have ever known. Every one of them is my responsibility, and I will do everything in my power to keep them safe.

[END QUOTE http://tv.msnbc.com/2012/12/19/benghazi-report-grossly-inadequate-security-but-also-remarkable-heroism/ ]

12.2 Resignation of Officials

[QUOTE]

WASHINGTON — Four State Department officials resigned under pressure Wednesday, less than a day after a damning report blamed management failures for a lack of security at the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, where militants killed the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans on Sept. 11.

The resignations came as lawmakers expressed anger and frustration over the findings of an independent review panel, and the State Department struggled to find a balance between protecting its diplomats while allowing them to do their jobs connecting with people in high-risk posts.

Obama administration officials said those who had stepped down included Eric Boswell, the assistant secretary of state for diplomatic security; Charlene Lamb, the deputy assistant secretary responsible for embassy security; and Raymond Maxwell, the deputy assistant secretary of state who oversees the Maghreb nations of Libya, Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss personnel matters publicly.

State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said the department had accepted the resignations of four people: Boswell as well as two others in the bureau of diplomatic security and one in the bureau of Near East Affairs. She would not name the other three officials.

Some of those who resigned may have the option of being reassigned to other duties, the officials said.

The department declined immediate comment on the resignation of the officials whose decisions had been criticized in the unclassified version of the Accountability Review Board's report that was released late Tuesday.

The board's co-chairman, retired Adm. Mike Mullen, told reporters that the board had not determined that any officials had "engaged in willful misconduct or knowingly ignored his or her responsibilities,"

But Mullen, a former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, added, "We did conclude that certain State Department bureau level senior officials in critical levels of authority and responsibility in Washington demonstrated a lack of leadership and management ability appropriate for senior ranks in their responses to security concerns posed by the special mission."

Mullen said the mission's security fell through bureaucratic cracks caused in part because buildings were categorized as temporary. The report said that budget constraints had caused some officials to be more concerned with saving scarce money than in security.

[END QUOTE http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/12/19/benghazi-report_n_2330924.html]

12.3 ­Text of Report: http://www.foxnews.com/politics/interactive/2012/12/18/accountability-review-board-report-on-benghazi-attack/

"The first duty of a man is the seeking after and the investigation of truth" - Cicero