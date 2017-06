It appears that my research (see http://kaleokualoha2878577.newsvine.com/_news/2011/01/22/5896467-disinformation-against-the-obama-davis-relationship-10-april-2011 ) has paid off!

The Washington Post Fact Checker has decisively debunked the "Obama's Communist Mentor" disinformation, instigated by Cliff Kincaid's so-called "Accuracy In Media (AIM), with THREE "Pinocchios"! See http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/fact-checker/wp/2015/03/23/frank-marshall-davis-obamas-communist-mentor/