Cumulative Disinformation Of POTUS Iran Comments

Here is a classic example of disinformation created from innocent remarks this month. Please note two distinct stages of distortion, creating a distortion of an earlier distortion, similar to Bush administration misrepresentation of the already "flawed" 2002 National Intelligence Estimate on Iraq.

In this case, the President commented that Iranian hardliners (who opposed the nuclear deal) "made common cause" with the Republican CAUCUS (who opposed the nuclear deal). With just two distortions, however, it became "Obama says Anyone that Opposes Him is a Terrorist" when he said no such thing! Such is par for the course in the Conservative Disinformation Network.

1. President Obama gave a speech at American University on August 5, 2016 regarding the Iran Nuclear Deal. Among the comments were these:

[QUOTE]

“Just because Iranian hard-liners chant ‘death to America’ does not mean that that’s what all Iranians believe.

In fact, it’s those hard-liners who are most comfortable with the status qou. It’s those hard-liners chanting ‘death to America’ who have been most opposed to the deal.

They’re making common cause with the Republican caucus,” Obama said.

[END QUOTE https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2015/08/05/remarks-president-iran-nuclear-deal ]

2. Conservative website Town Hall misrepresented President Obama's speech on August 5 in an article titled " ICYMI: Obama Says Republicans Are Basically The Same Thing As Iranian Mullahs Chanting "Death to America":

[QUOTE]

Yesterday President Obama gave a speech at American University in an attempt to further sell the Iranian deal to the American people and Congress. The deal, which isn't a treaty and can be ignored by the next president, has come under fire from both Democrats and Republicans for lacking in substance, enforcement and detail. But regardless of bipartisan opposition, Obama took his international opportunity yesterday to compare skeptical Republicans with Iranian "hardliners" chanting death to America in the streets.

"Just because Iranian hard-liners chant 'death to America' does not mean that that's what all Iranians believe. In fact, it's those hard-liners who are most comfortable with the status qou. It's those hard-liners chanting ‘death to America’ who have been most opposed to the deal. They're making common cause with the Republican caucus,” Obama said.

[END QUOTE http://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2015/08/06/icymi-obama-says-republicans-are-basically-the-same-thing-as-iranian-mullahs-chanting-death-to-america-n2035503 ]

NOTE: President Obama said Iranian "hardliners" are MAKING COMMON CAUSE with the Republican caucus in opposing the deal. He did NOT say "Republicans are basically the same thing" as these hardliners. By misrepresenitng "making common cause" as "basically the same," Town Hall created disinformation.

3. Conservative website thepcmdgazette.com then FURTHER distorted Town Hall's disinformation with an article titled "Obama says Anyone that Opposes Him is a Terrorist"!

[QUOTE]

Obama gave a speech at the American University claiming that those that oppose him are basically the same thing as terrorists.

He used this attack to try and bully all Americans that disagree with him in an attempt to further sell the Iranian deal to the American people and Congress.

The deal, which isn’t a treaty and can be ignored by the next president, has come under fire from both Democrats and Republicans for lacking in substance, enforcement and detail.

Town Hall reported that regardless of bipartisan opposition, Obama took his international opportunity yesterday to compare people that don’t agree with his nuclear deal to Iranian “hardliners” chanting death to America in the streets.

“Just because Iranian hard-liners chant ‘death to America’ does not mean that that’s what all Iranians believe.

In fact, it’s those hard-liners who are most comfortable with the status qou. It’s those hard-liners chanting ‘death to America’ who have been most opposed to the deal.

They’re making common cause with the Republican caucus,” Obama said.

[END QUOTE http://www.thepcmdgazette.com/obama-says-anyone-that-opposes-him-is-a-terrorist/ ]

Note that this distortion adds even more fabrication to Town Hall's story. for example:

a. It claimed "Obama says Anyone that Opposes Him is a Terrorist"! The President said no such thing. He merely said that Iranian hardliners were making common cause with the Republican caucus.

b. He did not talk about "anyone who opposes him" or "people who don't agree with his nuclear deal," as falsely claimed. He talked about the REPUBLICAN CAUCUS and no other Americans!

c. He did not say they are "basically the same thing as terrorists," as falsely claimed.

d. He did not even mention terrorists in this quote, as falsely claimed.

4. This is a classic example of cumulative distortion, as in the games of "Telephone" or "Gossip"! Town Hall created the initial disinformation article by misrepresenting President Obama's speech. Thepcmdgazette created cumulative disinformation by misrepresenting the Town Hall article. There is little doubt that someone else will further misrepresent this story in the virtual echo chamber comprising the conservative blogosphere. This echo chamber is the Conservative Disinformation Network.