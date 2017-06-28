FAKE NEWS: Rob Reiner Calls for 'All-Out War' on President Trump

This headline is a classic example of deceptive "clickbait" from the Conservative Disinformation Network. If you examine Reiner's actual comments, you will see that Reiner did NOT call for "all-out-war on President Trump," as FALSELY claimed:

"When Fox says that DT colluding with the enemy is not a crime, the fight to save Democracy is now an all out war. US-Stay strong. #Treason"

He said the "fight to save democracy" (not war on Donald Trump) is "now an all out war." By misrepresenting his statement, Newsmax is using disinformation to create a straw man.

This explains why Newsmax has been identified as a "clickbait" website on the Google Docs list of unreliable/fake news websites at https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1xDDmbr54qzzG8wUrRdxQl_C1dixJSIYqQUaXVZBqsJs/edit#gid=1198797966