FAKE NEWS from "ProudLiberal" claims Jenna Bush called Team Trump "Worst Of Humankind."

Google indicates Jenna Bush actually used that description for extremist behavior, not "Team Trump":

"Those who feel like they can intimidate our fellow citizens to take out their anger don't represent the best of America, they represent the worst of humankind, and they should be ashamed of that kind of behavior." - http://time.com/4655231/jenna-bush-hager-islam/